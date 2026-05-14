Brooke Shields Recalls Disturbing Experience During Iconic 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters

Brooke Shields discusses the lasting impact of an inappropriate interview conducted by Barbara Walters when the actress was a teenager, shedding light on the objectification she faced and her complicated relationship with her mother.

In a recent and candid appearance on the Dinner’s On Me podcast hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actress and former model Brooke Shields reflected on a moment from her past that remains deeply unsettling.

The 60-year-old star revisited a 1981 interview conducted by the legendary journalist Barbara Walters, an encounter that has since become a subject of significant controversy. At the time of the interview, Shields was only fifteen years old and had recently risen to international fame following her role in The Blue Lagoon, a cinematic tale of young love on a deserted island.

Given the nature of the film, which featured her in minimal clothing, Shields was already under intense public scrutiny regarding her appearance. However, the interview took a turn that Shields now describes as insane, specifically when Walters asked her for her exact body measurements. The actress recalls the sheer shock of the moment, noting how disturbing it was to be questioned about her physical dimensions on a public platform at such a vulnerable age.

While she complied with the request at the time, Shields admits that she now wishes she had possessed the confidence or the wit to brush off the question or respond with a sharp quip. The discomfort did not end with the verbal questioning. Shields detailed how the encounter became even more invasive when Walters insisted that she stand up.

The journalist then stood beside the teenage actress, effectively comparing their bodies to highlight how tall and slim the young star was. This physical comparison left Shields feeling profoundly exploited, as if she were an object on display rather than a human being. Reflecting on the experience during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, Shields suggested that Walters was relentlessly pursuing a negative sound bite to create a more dramatic television moment.

Despite the internal turmoil and the feeling of being taken advantage of, Shields maintained a poised exterior, smiling and behaving according to the expectations placed upon child stars of that era. She admits that as a teenager, she took everything personally and struggled to separate her public persona from her private self, though she has since developed better coping mechanisms to prevent such memories from affecting her current well-being.

Adding another layer of complexity to the 1981 interview was the presence of Shields' mother, Teri, who sat beside her daughter throughout the entire conversation. The interview touched upon the strained relationship between the two, with Walters questioning Teri about allegations that she had effectively stolen her daughter's childhood. This was an especially awkward dynamic, as Teri was a known alcoholic and had been instrumental in pushing Brooke into the spotlight from an infant's age.

The darker side of this maternal management included allowing Brooke to be cast in the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby, where she played a child prostitute, and arranging for nude photographs of the actress when she was only ten years old. Teri reportedly told the photographer that her daughter was at an age where she could not talk back, highlighting a power imbalance that mirrored the one Shields felt during her interview with Walters.

While both mother and daughter denied the claims of a stolen childhood during the broadcast, Shields has since been more transparent about these hardships in her memoir. Despite the lack of an apology from Barbara Walters, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 93, Shields noted that a formal apology was unlikely given Walters' nature.

Interestingly, photographs from 2005 and 2016 show the two women appearing as old friends, suggesting that Shields had reached a level of peace or professional detachment regarding the incident. However, the experience served as a catalyst for Shields to understand the dangers of public perception and the power of defining one's own truth.

In an era now dominated by social media, where opinions are voiced instantly and often harshly, Shields emphasizes the importance of boundaries and the ability to say no. She acknowledges that while the journey toward healing has been long, she has learned to reclaim her narrative from the journalists and managers who once shaped it for the world to see





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