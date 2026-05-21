Brooke Shields Reveals Her Concerns About Daughter's Reality TV Show

In an interview with Today's Jenna and Sheinelle, Brooke Shields shared her honest reaction to learning that her 23-year-old daughter Rowan Henchy had been cast in season two of Bravo's Next Gen NYC. Shields expressed her reservations about her daughter getting into Hollywood at a young age but acknowledged the changes in the industry. She advised Rowan on how to act in front of cameras and expressed the hope that her daughter could parlay her experience into another opportunity in her chosen field of broadcast journalism.

Brooke Shields shared her reservations and concerns about her daughter Rowan's role in Bravo's Next Gen NYC, expressing her fear of getting into Hollywood at a young age.

However, Shields acknowledged the changes in the industry and the emphasis on bad behavior in the shows. She advised her daughter on how to act in front of cameras, emphasizing the importance of being the voice of reason and making it a business choice. Shields also mentioned that the series gave Rowan a lot of confidence and a stepping stone in her journey





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