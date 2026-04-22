Brooke Wiggins Death: Inquest Reveals Tree Inspection Lapses

A 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a falling branch from a tree that should have been inspected months prior. An inquest is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident and whether preventative measures could have been taken.

The inquest into the tragic death of 12-year-old Brooke Wiggins has revealed concerning details regarding tree maintenance procedures and the potential prevention of the accident.

Brooke tragically died on November 9th, 2024, in Banstead, just days before her 13th birthday, after being struck by a falling branch while playing on a rope swing. The swing was attached to a tree maintained by Surrey County Council, and evidence presented at South London Coroner's Court on April 22nd suggests the tree had not been re-inspected as scheduled.

A previous inspection in May 2022 had identified the need for a follow-up in May 2024, but this crucial check never occurred. Legal representation for Brooke’s father, Lee Wiggins, emphasized that council policy dictates the removal of any rope swings discovered during routine inspections. The council, however, argued that even with a timely inspection, the outcome might not have been different, citing expert testimony.

The emotional impact of Brooke’s loss was powerfully conveyed through statements from her parents, Claire Etherington and Lee Wiggins. Ms. Etherington described her daughter as a vibrant and loving individual, possessing a unique ability to brighten any environment. She highlighted Brooke’s passions for dancing, art, singing, and photography, emphasizing her daughter’s dedication to self-expression and her characteristic attention to detail – she ‘never went anywhere without her eyelashes on’.

Ms. Etherington expressed a profound sense of loss, lamenting the unrealized potential of her daughter’s life and hoping that uncovering the truth surrounding the incident would bring a measure of closure. Mr. Wiggins, in his statement, portrayed Brooke as an ‘amazing young woman’ – bright, funny, and full of life. He expressed his devastation at the loss of his daughter, questioning why this tragedy had befallen his family.

He directly attributed Brooke’s death to a failure in the proper execution of duty, stating that had the scheduled inspection been carried out, his daughter would still be alive. The grief and anguish of both parents were palpable, underscoring the devastating consequences of the accident. The coroner, Ivor Collett, acknowledged the immense pain experienced by the family, recognizing the inherent sadness of any inquest, but particularly this one due to the young age of the victim.

He assured the family that his professional demeanor should not be misinterpreted as a lack of empathy, emphasizing the gravity of their loss. The inquest is ongoing, with further investigation expected to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the tree inspection schedule and the council’s adherence to its own safety policies. The case raises serious questions about the prioritization of preventative maintenance and the potential consequences of neglecting routine safety checks in public spaces.

The focus now shifts to determining whether systemic failures contributed to Brooke’s death and what measures can be implemented to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The investigation will likely examine the specific protocols in place for tree inspections, the communication channels between inspection teams and maintenance crews, and the resources allocated to ensuring public safety in parks and recreational areas.

The outcome of the inquest could have significant implications for Surrey County Council’s tree management practices and potentially lead to changes in national guidelines for public space safety





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Brooke Wiggins Tree Inspection Surrey County Council Inquest Tragic Death

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