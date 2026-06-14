Brooklyn Beckham Accuses Parents of Using Harper as Pawn in Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham has accused his parents of using his 14-year-old sister Harper as a pawn in their ongoing family feud. The aspiring chef and media personality made the incendiary allegation after a series of photographs emerged showing Harper arriving at his £14million Los Angeles mansion carrying a handwritten letter for her estranged older brother. However, representatives for Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have insisted that the circumstances surrounding the visit raise serious questions.

Brooklyn Beckham has accused his parents of using Harper as a pawn by having her photographed trying to visit his home. The incendiary allegation emerged after the 14-year-old was photographed arriving at his £14million Los Angeles mansion on Friday afternoon reportedly carrying a handwritten letter for her estranged older brother.

However, representatives for Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz insisted the circumstances surrounding the visit raised serious questions. They said that photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered, which suggests that this was choreographed for the cameras. The images show Harper crestfallen as she approached the Beverly Hills property before leaving just moments later. It has now emerged that Brooklyn, 27, was not even in California at the time.

Instead, he shared an Instagram story showing himself out for a run in New York City, making it clear that he was on the opposite side of the country when his younger sister arrived at his front door. Harper had been in LA, alongside her brothers Romeo and Cruz, to watch their father be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The aspiring chef and media personality shared an Instagram Story showing himself out for a run in New York City, making it clear that he was on the opposite side of the country when his younger sister arrived at his front door. David's new plaque has taken pride of place at the centre of Hollywood Boulevard, just over five miles from Brooklyn's home.

The former England captain appeared determined to avoid discussing the family fallout during interviews ahead of the ceremony. Asked what toll months of headlines surrounding the feud had taken on him, he replied that it was a private matter. The Beckhams have been embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious dispute with Brooklyn and Nicola for months, with relations said to have deteriorated dramatically after the couple failed to attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025.

In January, Brooklyn released a scathing six-page statement denouncing his parents. He announced his disassociation from his famous family - declaring he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham' and insisting his parents and their other children are 'performative'. Shortly before Christmas last year, Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram, while Brooklyn and Nicola's lawyers later wrote to the Beckhams' legal team requesting that all communication be conducted through legal representatives.

Brooklyn also claimed David and Victoria had controlled him for much of his life, attempted to drive a wedge between him and Nicola, and left him embarrassed when his mother danced 'inappropriately' with him during the first dance at his wedding. Victoria has previously spoken about the challenges of parenting older children while under intense scrutiny. Speaking about all four of her children, she said that it's very different from having little children.

She added that the negative press in recent months had not affected her fashion and beauty empire, and that people are buying her products because they are really good, not just because it's her





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooklyn Beckham Harper Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham Family Feud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harper Beckham makes emotional visit to Brooklyn's home after he skipped dad's big momentHarper Beckham attempted to see brother Brooklyn in Los Angeles hours after he was absent from David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. See details.

Read more »

Harper Beckham's Failed Visit to Brother Brooklyn Highlights Beckham Family RiftHarper Beckham attempts to visit brother Brooklyn after dad's Walk of Fame ceremony but leaves without seeing him, amid ongoing family feud.

Read more »

Harper Beckham attempted to visit brother Brooklyn after Walk of Fame no-showThe eldest Beckham son is estranged from his family.

Read more »

Real reason why Brooklyn Beckham didn't open the door to sister Harper Beckham revealedThe real reason Brooklyn Beckham didn't answer the door to his younger sister Harper on Friday has been revealed

Read more »