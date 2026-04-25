Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Seek Wellness Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz engaged in a crystal healing practice as tensions with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, remain high. The couple's wellness activity follows Brooklyn's public accusations of controlling behavior and inappropriate conduct by his mother at his wedding, and Victoria's emphasis on 'appropriate' behavior for her children.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz , recently engaged in a crystal healing practice at their Los Angeles home, a moment Brooklyn shared with his followers on Instagram .

This wellness activity occurs amidst a highly publicized and ongoing family feud with Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The practice of crystal healing itself involves the use of gemstones with the belief they can restore energy balance, alleviate stress, and enhance overall well-being – though it is widely considered a pseudoscientific approach. The timing of this 'healing' session is particularly noteworthy, coming shortly after Victoria Beckham publicly emphasized the importance of her children behaving 'appropriately'.

This statement was made during an interview where she also discussed her youngest daughter, Harper, praising her kindness, diligence, and appropriate conduct. The context surrounding Victoria’s comments stems from Brooklyn’s recent, explosive revelations regarding the family’s strained relationship. He alleged that Victoria’s behavior at his 2022 wedding to Nicola was 'inappropriate', specifically referencing a dance during his first dance with his wife.

Victoria, in response, reiterated her and David’s unwavering love for their children and their consistent efforts to be the best parents possible, especially given the intense scrutiny they’ve faced in the public eye for over three decades. She emphasized their primary goal has always been to protect and love their children, and she refrained from elaborating further on the specifics of the conflict.

The interview also touched upon the impact of fame on the family, with Victoria acknowledging the adjustments her parents had to make when suddenly thrust into the spotlight due to her success. She described it not as guilt, but as a period of adaptation for her family, emphasizing that they’ve all navigated this journey together.

The rift between David and Victoria and Brooklyn and Nicola has deepened significantly, with reports indicating they haven’t spoken since last May, when the couple missed David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Legal communication between the families is now channeled through lawyers, with Brooklyn and Nicola requesting all interactions go through their legal representatives. Further escalating the situation, Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents on Instagram before Christmas and subsequently shared a lengthy, six-page letter detailing his grievances on the platform.

This letter contained serious accusations, claiming that his parents had exerted control over his life, attempted to drive a wedge between him and Nicola, and caused him embarrassment with Victoria’s alleged 'inappropriate' dancing at his wedding. Victoria, however, maintains a focus on her business ventures, asserting that the recent negative press hasn’t impacted the success of her fashion and beauty brand. She believes customers are drawn to the quality of her products, not simply her celebrity status.

She also acknowledged the evolving dynamics of parenting as her children transition into adulthood, noting the differences between raising young children and adult children. The situation remains complex and unresolved, with both sides seemingly entrenched in their positions. The crystal healing practice, therefore, can be viewed as a potential attempt by Brooklyn and Nicola to find peace and balance amidst the ongoing turmoil, while Victoria continues to navigate the public fallout and protect her family’s image.

The family’s story continues to unfold, captivating public attention and raising questions about the challenges of fame, family dynamics, and the pursuit of personal happiness





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