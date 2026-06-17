Brooklyn Beckham Faces Backlash Over DoorDash Ad Mocking Parents Amid Hypocrisy Claims

Brooklyn Beckham is criticized for an Instagram ad that seems to mock his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, while ignoring his own history of leveraging the family name for business opportunities, including his hot sauce brand and a costly cooking show.

Brooklyn Beckham is facing significant public backlash after a recent Instagram advertisement for DoorDash, in which the 27-year-old appeared to mock his parents, David and Victoria Beckham .

In the sponsored video, Brooklyn smirks while saying, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story," a comment widely interpreted as a jab at his estranged relationship with his parents. Friends of the Beckham family have described David and Victoria as "devastated and inconsolable" over the remark.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about Brooklyn's history of leveraging his family's fame for personal gain, despite his previous public denunciation of the "Brand Beckham" phenomenon. This latest controversy is particularly resonant because it directly contradicts a lengthy statement Brooklyn released in January. In that six-page document, he accused his family of prioritizing "public promotion and endorsements above all else" and claimed his parents were "performative," suggesting a desire to distance himself from the family brand.

However, critics and observers are quick to point out the hypocrisy, noting numerous instances where Brooklyn has actively invoked his lineage to secure business deals. From promoting his own hot sauce line, Cloud 23, to starring in high-budget advertisements, he has consistently referenced his father's football legacy and family connections, undermining his proclaimed independence. The pattern of behavior is extensive.

In 2024, while promoting Cloud 23, Brooklyn stated he was ready to "stand on his own two feet," arguing that the product's name-inspired by his father's iconic No. 23 jersey and his own proposal date-would allow the public to see him differently. Yet in a subsequent Whole Foods Super Bowl advert, he mentioned his father three times, even staging a phone call with "dad" to assert his football pedigree.

His foray into cooking with the series "Cookin' With Brooklyn" further exemplifies the issue. Despite claiming to have discovered cooking during lockdown, the show was produced with a crew of 62 professionals at a cost of $100,000 per episode, and Brooklyn routinely referenced family ties, such as mentioning a childhood visit to Nobu with his father. The extravagance was reportedly encouraged by family friend Gordon Ramsay.

This history, which also includes a controversial Burberry photography campaign at age 16, paints a picture of someone heavily reliant on the very brand he claims to reject, leading many to view the DoorDash post as a cynical attempt to capitalize on familial discord for commercial gain





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