Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Film Debut

Brooklyn Beckham gushed about his wife Nicola Peltz's directorial debut film 'Prima', praising her hard work and expressing pride in her accomplishment.

Brooklyn Beckham gushed his wife Nicola Peltz has 'worked so hard' on her new film Prima as he supported her at a screening on Thursday.

The chef, 27, is no stranger to romantic declarations for his wife since they wed in 2022, and his latest post was no different. Brooklyn took to Instagram to share snaps of his wife at the screening after the event was hosted by her billionaire father Nelson's banker friends, and said he was 'so proud' of her for completing the film.

Nicola created the upcoming indie drama film Prima, where she stars as Margo, a dedicated prima ballerina facing life-altering decisions as modern changes disrupt her ballet company. East West Bank's CEO Dominic Ng hosted the private screening of the indie drama Prima at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows. Brooklyn wrote: 'I am so proud of you @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x you have been working so hard on Prima and I couldn't be more proud of you x.

Brooklyn Beckham gushed his wife Nicola Peltz has 'worked so hard' on her new film Prima as he supported her at a screening on Thursday The chef posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes snaps from the intimate event, praising his wife for working 'so hard' on the film 'I can't wait for everyone to see what an amazing job you have done xx I love you with all my heart xx.

'Thank you so much @eastwestbank.us and Linda May for hosting such a wonderful night. 'Congratulations on your directorial debut @morellibrothers I love the film so much. ' An official date for release has not yet been announced. Brooklyn missed out on his grandfather's 80th birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The budding chef is no longer on speaking terms with his parents after cutting ties with them in a six-page statement in January. Despite his estrangement from his parents, Brooklyn did pay tribute to his grandfather Anthony earlier this week, after he celebrated his 80th birthday. Across the pond, the Beckhams were out in force alongside Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, and Cruz's partner Jackie Apostel, 30, as Anthony marked his birthday with a lavish party.

Brooklyn took to Instagram to share snaps of his wife at the screening after the event was hosted by her billionaire father Nelson's banker friends East West Bank's CEO Dominic Ng hosted the private screening of the indie drama Prima at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows. Nicola created the upcoming indie drama film Prima, where she stars as Margo, a dedicated prima ballerina facing life-altering decisions as modern changes disrupt her ballet company Anthony appeared elated at the glamorous party, hugging his daughter before sitting down for a meal, where he was gifted personal cards.

Meanwhile, Cruz, who has recently launched his music career with his band The Breakers, was also spotted giving Jackie a kiss on the cheek. While Brooklyn reportedly dashed any hopes of a reconciliation with his parents, he is reportedly still in contact with his grandparents. A source told The Mirror: 'While things between him and his parents are over, Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered.

' Over the festive period, David's mum Sandra and Victoria's mother Jackie Adams both reached out to Brooklyn after he had been absent from every key family event over the course of the year - among them his father's milestone 50th birthday celebration and long awaited recent investiture. A source went on: 'David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son. Nothing will change that, and they live in hope.

He will always be their son, and they are not going to stop putting on record their feelings.

' Brooklyn and Nicola have continued to put on a united display amid mounting backlash from fans urging him to heal the rift with his family





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Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz Prima Film Directorial Debut Family Reconciliation

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