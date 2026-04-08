Brooklyn Beckham Promotes Hot Sauce Cloud 23 with Wife Nicola Peltz in Racy Campaign

Brooklyn Beckham enlists his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a promotional campaign for his hot sauce, Cloud 23, featuring suggestive imagery. The campaign comes after facing legal challenges over the brand name, which has now been resolved.

Brooklyn Beckham , leveraging his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz 's influence, has launched a promotional campaign for his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23 , featuring racy photographs. The campaign showcases the couple in various poses, highlighting the product. Nicola, married to Brooklyn in 2022, took to social media to share the images with her 3.4 million followers, expressing her pride and excitement for the product.

The launch of Cloud 23 marks another venture for Brooklyn, who previously explored several other career paths. The brand offers flavors like Sweet Jalapeno and Hot Habanero, and takes its name from the number 23 jersey worn by his father, David Beckham, during his footballing career with Real Madrid and LA Galaxy. The promotional material includes shots of Nicola posing with miniature bottles of the sauce, as well as a more suggestive image where a bottle is positioned near her bust, with Brooklyn's hands and his tattoos dedicated to her clearly visible. Other pictures show Nicola, Brooklyn, and their friends posing and smiling in a car.\Following the initial launch, the brand faced legal hurdles due to its name. Brooklyn encountered disputes with other companies and the US Patent and Trademark Office regarding the use of 'Cloud 23'. In October 2025, a popular trainer company, ON, known for its 'Cloud' shoes and backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, became the latest to take issue with the name. ON, which has significant celebrity endorsements from the likes of Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, hired a celebrity-endorsed law firm to object to Cloud 23's trademark application. The objection covered classifications like food, booze, sauces, live streaming, and sports equipment. However, an amicable resolution was reportedly reached, allowing Brooklyn to secure the trademark registration. The situation highlighted the challenges of brand names and intellectual property rights in a competitive market. Despite the initial legal challenges, Brooklyn managed to overcome them and proceed with his business venture.\On a separate note, Nicola shared glimpses of her Easter celebrations with Brooklyn, posting a series of snapshots that suggest a deliberate contrast with the Beckham family's Easter traditions. Brooklyn was seen baking sourdough bread and spending time in the garden, shirtless, with friends. Nicola posed alongside Brooklyn in a white and red polka dot summer dress. This followed Nicola's earlier post of her extravagant Easter basket, which seemed like a playful remark towards the family's renowned personalized Easter hampers. The event provided an insight into the couple's lifestyle and how they choose to celebrate special occasions. The contrast between the two families’ styles shows their personal relationship and their different ways of expressing it through their social media





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Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz Cloud 23 Hot Sauce Celebrity Endorsements

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