Brooklyn Beckham Rivals Father David with New Ice Cream and Hot Sauce Video Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham releases a video promoting his hot sauce brand Cloud23 with corn-flavored ice cream, competing with his father David's Ninja ice cream adverts. The video sparks backlash as fans accuse him of mocking his estranged parents.

Brooklyn Beckham has once again demonstrated that he is determined to outdo his famous family, this time by releasing a video that directly competes with his father David Beckham 's ice cream advertisements.

The 27-year-old budding chef and entrepreneur shared a clip on his Instagram page on Wednesday, promoting his hot sauce brand Cloud23 in collaboration with Chef Yamamoto. In the video, they create a corn-flavored ice cream paired with the spicy sauce, which Brooklyn described as a unique and crazy combination.

This move comes as the Beckham family is reportedly still embroiled in a bitter fallout, with Brooklyn recently accused of selling out his family for a six-figure sum following a two-part DoorDash commercial that many interpreted as mocking his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The video showcases Brooklyn and Yamamoto concocting the ice cream and hot sauce from scratch, emphasizing Brooklyn's passion for the sweet treat.

He declared himself a massive fan of ice cream, mirroring his father David's role as an ambassador for Ninja, a brand that produces ice cream makers like the Ninja CREAMi and Ninja Swirl. David has been working with Ninja since 2024 and has appeared in campaigns promoting their products, including a video where he made his own 99 ice cream at home.

Brooklyn's new video, however, goes beyond simple soft serve by blending the savory hot sauce with the sweet corn ice cream, creating a fusion that he hopes will set him apart from his father's endorsements. The timing of Brooklyn's video has sparked significant backlash from fans and family friends alike. Just days after the Beckhams responded to claims that his sister Harper's recent visit to his Beverly Hills home was choreographed, Brooklyn released the ice cream tutorial.

The video is set to the song Sailing to Philadelphia by Mark Knopfler, a track about starting a new life in America, which many see as a pointed reference to his strained relationship with his British family. Brand experts estimate that Brooklyn could have earned between 250,000 and 500,000 pounds for this campaign, given his substantial social media following and personal brand.

Despite his estimated net worth of $10 million and his wife Nicola Peltz's $1 million monthly allowance from her billionaire father, critics argue that Brooklyn's actions are not about money but about deliberately antagonizing his parents. The video has been met with harsh comments from fans who once supported him, with many calling him classless for exploiting his family's name while maintaining distance from them.

Brooklyn's commercial was strategically timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament that his father David has been heavily involved in as a global ambassador. In the teaser clip released earlier, Brooklyn smirks and says, You are probably wondering why I am watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It is a long story.

This line has been interpreted as a direct jab at David and Victoria, who are said to be devastated and inconsolable by the jibe. The ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his parents has been a subject of public fascination, with the young couple frequently accused of using the Beckham name for financial gain while seeking privacy.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Brooklyn seems undeterred, focusing instead on building his culinary brand and carving out his own identity, even if it means constantly comparing himself to his iconic father





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