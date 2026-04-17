Brooklyn Beckham's 'Arugula' Remark Sparks Online Backlash Amidst Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism for using the American term 'arugula' for rocket in a recent cooking video, adding to the ongoing narrative of his estrangement from his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham , son of renowned former footballer David and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham , has recently drawn criticism and online mockery for his culinary presentation. In his latest Instagram cooking video, the British-born 27-year-old referred to rocket, a common leafy green in the UK, as arugula, the term predominantly used in the United States. This linguistic choice, made while preparing a salmon salad, has irked a segment of his social media followers.

The clip, which showcased him preparing a 'Sweet Jalapeño Salmon with Arugula Walnut Salad,' was met with a flurry of comments from fans who expressed their displeasure. Many pointed out the regional difference in terminology, with one follower emphatically stating, 'You know fully well it's called rocket!' Another commenter expressed a similar sentiment, suggesting, 'He forgets he’s not American.' The use of the American term sparked further debate, with some questioning his culinary knowledge, asking, 'Arugula? Is it not Rocket?' and 'Pretty sure its rocket, when you're British.'

Beyond the linguistic controversy, Brooklyn's recipe itself faced scrutiny. Followers were quick to label his dish as 'basic' and lacking any discernible skill, with comments such as 'Don't understand why you are posting this nothing we all have not done before' and 'BTEC cooking' reflecting the prevailing sentiment. Some even sarcastically suggested future culinary endeavors, including 'Tomorrow he shows us how to cook beans alla toast.'

This incident occurs amidst a reported family estrangement, with Brooklyn reportedly not speaking to his parents since May of the previous year. The tension was further highlighted when Brooklyn appeared to snub his mother, Victoria, on her 52nd birthday. While his younger brother, Romeo, was among the first to post a heartfelt tribute to their mother on social media, sharing a cherished photograph and expressing his love, Brooklyn remained notably silent. Romeo's message, 'Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham,' was accompanied by a nostalgic image of him as a child watching their father play football.

Cruz, another of Victoria's sons, has yet to publicly acknowledge his mother's birthday, although his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, shared a warm message, thanking Victoria for raising her 'favourite human' and praising her kindness and spirit. Victoria herself has addressed the importance of her children behaving 'appropriately' in light of the ongoing family rift. When discussing her youngest daughter, Harper, she described her as sweet, kind, hard-working, and crucially, very appropriate.

These remarks followed Brooklyn's public declaration regarding the family's estrangement, where he alleged that his mother had danced 'inappropriately' with him at his wedding in 2022. Victoria has spoken openly about her family, stating, 'I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be.' She emphasized their commitment to protecting and loving their children, acknowledging the public nature of their lives for over three decades.

When questioned about any remorse for bringing her family into the public spotlight, Victoria indicated that while there was an adjustment for her own parents when paparazzi began appearing outside their home, she doesn't experience guilt, rather a shared journey with her family. The rift seems to have intensified with legal teams reportedly involved in communications between Brooklyn and his parents. Prior to this, Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents on Instagram and subsequently posted a lengthy statement on social media detailing his grievances, including claims of parental control and an attempt to divide him from his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham recently spoke about the evolving dynamics of parenting as her children transition into adulthood. She reflected on the distinct challenges and differences between raising young children and guiding adult offspring. The interview also touched upon her feelings regarding her family's constant presence in the public eye. Victoria explained that while she wouldn't describe it as guilt, there was a significant period of adjustment for her own parents when their lives became subject to public scrutiny. She acknowledged that her family has been on this journey with her and David throughout their careers.

The reported estrangement between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria, dates back to last May, following an incident where Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, did not attend David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations. This absence marked a significant point in the reported falling out. The situation has reportedly escalated, with legal representatives of Brooklyn and Nicola allegedly sending letters to the Beckhams' legal team, stipulating that all communication should be conducted through them. This suggests a highly formal and perhaps strained approach to resolving the ongoing familial discord.

The public nature of these personal matters, amplified by social media, has turned what might otherwise be a private family issue into a widely discussed topic. The nuances of communication and perception, particularly concerning cultural differences in language and the interpretation of social interactions, have become central to the narrative surrounding Brooklyn Beckham and his family. The incident with the arugula-rocket terminology, while seemingly minor, has become another point of contention in a larger, more complex story of familial relationships and public perception.





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