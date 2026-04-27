Brooklyn Beckham's 'Basic' Tuna Sandwich Sparks Online Mockery Amid Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham's latest cookery video, featuring a seemingly simple tuna sandwich recipe, has drawn criticism and amusement from his followers. The incident occurs against a backdrop of reported family tension and a recent interview with his mother, Victoria Beckham, addressing a 'challenging' year.

Brooklyn Beckham faced online amusement and criticism after sharing a video of himself making a tuna sandwich on Instagram . The 27-year-old aspiring chef showcased his culinary skills, which included combining two cans of tuna with mayonnaise, lemon juice, chopped apple, gherkin, onion, and a generous helping of his own Cloud 23 hot sauce.

He then assembled the mixture within a slice of his homemade bread and fried it in butter for a crispy finish. While the video subtly promoted his hot sauce brand, many viewers found his cooking methods surprisingly simple and expressed their reactions through humorous comments. Some joked about his 'basic' skills, suggesting a boiled egg might be his next culinary challenge, while others questioned the novelty of his recipe, pointing out its commonplace nature.

This isn't the first time Beckham's cooking videos have sparked online commentary. Recently, he was playfully mocked for simply 'boiling some pasta,' with viewers comparing his efforts to those of professional chefs like Gordon Ramsay. Beyond the cooking itself, observers also noted Beckham's choice of accessory – a £220,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gifted to him by his father, David Beckham, on his 21st birthday. This sparked comments referencing the ongoing family rift, with some suggesting he 'return daddy's watch.

' The display of the expensive timepiece comes amidst a period of reported tension within the Beckham family, with Brooklyn having publicly severed ties with his parents earlier this year, accusing them of controlling behavior. The online scrutiny of Beckham's cooking coincides with his mother, Victoria Beckham, addressing the family's 'challenging' year in a recent television interview. While avoiding direct mention of her son, Victoria emphasized the importance of family support and protecting her children.

She highlighted the close relationship she and David share, as well as their reliance on extended family for support during difficult times. Victoria also spoke about her and David's mutual ambition and their commitment to supporting each other's dreams. The interview offered a glimpse into the family's dynamics amidst the ongoing public attention surrounding Brooklyn's separation and the reported fallout with his parents.

The situation continues to unfold, with fans and media outlets closely monitoring any developments in the Beckham family saga





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