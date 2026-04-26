Brooklyn Beckham's Crystal Healing Post Fuels Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham shares an intimate photo with Nicola Peltz practicing crystal healing, a favorite of his mother Victoria, sparking criticism and accusations of hypocrisy from fans amid ongoing family tensions.

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked a fresh wave of commentary regarding his relationship with his family, particularly his mother Victoria, by sharing a seemingly pointed Instagram post.

The 27-year-old aspiring chef posted a photo of himself intimately embracing his wife, Nicola Peltz, surrounded by crystals in their Los Angeles home. This act is particularly notable as crystal healing is a practice Victoria Beckham has long championed and enjoyed 'as a family' with her children. The post has drawn significant backlash from followers, who accuse Brooklyn of hypocrisy and attention-seeking behavior, especially considering his previous public criticisms of his parents' social media presence and claims of desiring privacy.

Many commenters highlighted the irony of the situation, pointing out the 'performative' nature of the post and questioning Brooklyn's activities beyond luxury and his relationship with Nicola. The controversy stems from a perceived pattern of behavior where Brooklyn appears to subtly critique his parents while simultaneously engaging in activities they themselves enjoy and promote. Victoria Beckham has been a vocal advocate for crystal healing for years, integrating it into her lifestyle, merchandising, and even fashion designs.

She believes in the 'positive energy' of crystals and often carries them with her, incorporating them into her daily routine and spiritual practices. Her enthusiasm for crystals has been well-documented in interviews, where she described sharing the practice with her family and creating clothing with hidden pockets to hold them. Brooklyn's post, therefore, feels to many like a deliberate act of defiance or a subtle jab at his mother, despite utilizing the very practice she loves.

The comments section quickly became a battleground of opinions, with some defending the couple's happiness and others condemning Brooklyn's perceived hypocrisy. Beyond the family drama, the post also ignited a broader discussion about the validity and perception of crystal healing itself. While many dismiss it as a pseudoscientific practice, Victoria Beckham and others genuinely believe in its benefits for stress reduction and overall well-being.

The incident highlights the growing trend of wellness practices and the often-complex relationship between personal beliefs, public image, and family dynamics. The situation is further complicated by the public nature of the Beckham family and the constant scrutiny they face. The comments reveal a public fascinated by the internal workings of a high-profile family and quick to judge perceived inconsistencies in their behavior.

The incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media to amplify personal conflicts and fuel public debate, even around seemingly innocuous activities like crystal healing





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Brooklyn Beckham Victoria Beckham Nicola Peltz Crystal Healing Family Feud

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