Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Ad Draws Backlash as Family Feud Deepens

Brooklyn Beckham faces widespread criticism after a sponsored Instagram post with DoorDash that appears to mock his family estrangement, prompting friends of his parents to call the advert shocking amid a devastating public feud.

Friends of the Beckhams have expressed shock after Brooklyn Beckham , 27, appeared to take a swipe at his parents in a sponsored Instagram post with food delivery firm DoorDash on Monday.

In the video, he smirkingly says, You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story, hinting at his estrangement. This latest move has further deepened a public family feud that has left the family devastated.

A friend of the Beckhams told Katie Hind of The Daily Mail, To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it's a joke when his family is devastated and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable is shocking. Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.

Brooklyn's January six-page statement denouncing his parents criticized Brand Beckham and accused the family of valuing public promotion above all else, while stating, All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family. Friends of David and Victoria Beckham have hit back at Brooklyn's shocking sponsored post, with the family described as inconsolable. The video ends with the message It's complicated. More soon, suggesting more cryptic ads may follow.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn faced significant backlash on Instagram, forcing him to change his settings to limit comments to only those he follows. Fans criticized the advert as disrespectful, with comments like You knew what you was doing with this commercial; Am I only the one who finds the irony in him doing this ad? and This is so disturbing.

Observers noted seemingly hidden messages in the video: a new watch placed on the coffee table, possibly replacing a £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus gifted by his father David (a three-time World Cup player), and a stack of unopened letters, perhaps symbolizing his refusal to contact his family. On Friday, his 14-year-old sister Harper visited his Beverly Hills home to deliver a handwritten note but was crestfallen when he wasn't home.

Following this, representatives for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz accused the Beckhams of using Harper as a pawn, claiming photographers were present for the delivery, suggesting it was choreographed for cameras. A friend of David and Victoria responded, It is incredibly sad that this horrible accusation is being levelled at an innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother. Nothing needed to be said at all so to invent this nasty accusation is really unnecessary.

Sources claim Brooklyn has not accepted any contact from Harper or his grandparents since the fallout. At the time of Harper's visit, Brooklyn was not even in California. Despite the controversy, Brooklyn stands to gain financially from his DoorDash deal, adding to his individual net worth of about £7.4 million





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