Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Ad: From Estrangement to Cruelty

Columnist Amanda Goff reconsiders her previous support for Brooklyn Beckham's family estrangement, now condemning his DoorDash commercial as a cruel monetization of personal conflict that harms innocent family members.

Columnist Amanda Goff reflects on her previous defense of Brooklyn Beckham 's estrangement from his family, now criticizing his new DoorDash commercial for crossing the line from seeking privacy into cruelty.

She admits she was wrong to support him initially, believing he was setting healthy boundaries amid family tensions, including incidents at his wedding. However, a recent Instagram ad where he smugly references his family estrangement while promoting a service has changed her view. The piece describes the ad's content, where Brooklyn lounges with FIFA tickets, tosses them aside, and says, 'It's complicated. More soon,' before a message appears.

Goff argues this monetizes family pain and targets his sister Harper, 14, as an innocent victim. She questions his motives given his and his wife Nicola Peltz's wealth, suggesting it's not about peace but nastiness. The author shares stories from parents feeling shut out by adult children, noting the ad fuels their fears. She stands by her resilience against backlash but now sees Brooklyn's actions as indefensible





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Brooklyn Beckham Doordash Commercial Family Estrangement Beckham Family Amanda Goff Nicola Peltz Celebrity Feud

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