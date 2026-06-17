Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Ad Stirs Family Feud Controversy

Brooklyn Beckham faces backlash for a DoorDash advert that appears to reference his family feud with David and Victoria Beckham, using props like unopened letters and a snow globe to hint at estrangement.

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked outrage by releasing a new advertisement for DoorDash that many interpret as making light of his family's ongoing feud. The 27-year-old, often labeled a nepo-baby due to his famous parents, smirks in the sponsored video while saying, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home...

It's a long story.

' This cryptic comment seems to allude to his strained relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, a rift that has been heavily publicized in recent months. Fans have quickly called out the star for what they perceive as an attention-seeking stunt, with sources close to the Beckham family claiming the advert has left David and Victoria devastated and inconsolable. The choice of props in the short clip further fuels speculation.

Brooklyn prominently displays a stack of unopened letters on his coffee table, which many believe represents his refusal to engage with his family after the falling out. Additionally, a snow globe featuring a golf course appears in the scene, potentially referencing David's love for the sport, while also nodding to Victoria's office decor, which includes snow globes made by her children at Elton John's wedding.

Perhaps most pointedly, Brooklyn places a new watch on the table, seemingly to distance himself from the £220,000 rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus that David gave him for his 21st birthday, which he has continued to wear despite the feud. The advert ends with the text 'It's complicated. More soon,' hinting at a series of follow-up posts that could further escalate tensions. This latest development comes just days after a highly publicized incident involving Brooklyn's 14-year-old sister, Harper.

On Friday, Harper attempted to deliver a handwritten note to Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home, but was crestfallen to discover he was not there. The visit occurred shortly after the Beckham family gathered to celebrate David receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Harper, Romeo (23), and Cruz (21) all in attendance.

Following the incident, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz's camp accused the Beckhams of using Harper as a pawn, alleging that the delivery was staged for cameras. Representatives for the couple stated, 'That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras.

' Friends of David and Victoria swiftly responded, calling it a 'nasty accusation levelled at an innocent young girl' and emphasizing that Harper simply misses her brother. They also revealed that Brooklyn has not accepted any contact from Harper or his grandparents since the rift began.

It later emerged that Brooklyn was actually in New York City at the time of Harper's visit, sharing an Instagram story of himself running, making it clear he was on the opposite side of the country. The feud between Brooklyn and his parents has been simmering for years, with reports suggesting tensions heightened after his marriage to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Insiders claim that David and Victoria felt sidelined during the wedding planning, and disagreements over financial matters and family involvement have only worsened the divide. Brooklyn's DoorDash advert has been seen as a direct provocation, especially given his striking resemblance to his father in the clip. With his slightly grown-out hair and navy hoodie, he mirrors David's mannerisms and tone, which some interpret as a deliberate mockery.

Despite his individual net worth of £7.4 million, Brooklyn continues to cash in on endorsement deals, leaving many to question his motivations. The advert has reignited public scrutiny of the family drama, with fans and commentators alike condemning Brooklyn for seemingly prioritizing publicity over reconciliation. As the Beckham family remains tight-lipped, the cryptic promise of 'more soon' suggests that the saga is far from over





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