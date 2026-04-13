Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Hana Cross Speaks Out on Relationship and Family Feud

Hana Cross, ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham, reveals her shock at his public family dispute and reflects on her past relationship, including the warning signs she overlooked.

Hana Cross , Brooklyn Beckham 's ex-girlfriend, has spoken out about her relationship with the chef and her reaction to his public feud with his family. The model, who dated Brooklyn for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019, shared her surprise at his recent social media statements. She also reflected on the warning signs she chose to ignore during their relationship, expressing sadness that the family dispute has unfolded so publicly.

Cross revealed that she was shocked to learn about Brooklyn's public row with his family. She emphasized that she was never pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement or prevented from speaking about the relationship. Cross shared her desire to move on and build her own life after the relationship ended. She expressed that she wasn't pressured or warned against speaking about the relationship, stating that she simply wanted to move forward and establish her own identity.

Cross commented on the impact of their relationship, noting there were several signs and behaviors that, in retrospect, should have prompted her to end things sooner. She also acknowledged her youth at the time, stating she wasn't sure how to manage some of the challenges in their relationship. Cross mentioned that she hasn't spoken to Brooklyn in a while, though she has briefly seen his brothers at fashion events.

The former model dated the chef for nearly a year before Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz. Cross and Brooklyn were first spotted together at the British Fashion Awards afterparty in December 2018, spending Christmas and New Year with the Beckhams. They attended events like Winter Wonderland and Victoria Beckham's fashion show together. Their relationship appeared idyllic on social media, with romantic declarations and public displays of affection.

However, it was revealed that Hana was asked to feature in a 'tell-all book' on the Beckham family. Sources revealed that Brooklyn had issues with his family, particularly with their lack of NDA for Hana. It's revealed that Brooklyn had a lot of issues with the family, notably about the NDA. A witness shared an incident where the couple had a public argument after a concert. The witness noted that Brooklyn got upset and storming into the street. Cross read him the riot act and told him she didn't like it when he was acting up and drinking too much.

The family friend of the Beckhams added that Brooklyn was 'besotted and naive' in the romance with Hana from the very beginning – very much mirroring his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz. She spent time with the Beckham family, including attending events like Coachella. In an interview with Tatler magazine in 2019 Hana Cross said of Victoria Beckham: 'We talk about everything.' She was the only non-family member at Mrs Beckham's birthday that year.

The public feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his family, which erupted on social media, has drawn attention back to his previous relationships. Sources had previously indicated that one point of contention was Hana's refusal to sign an NDA, which would have restricted her from discussing private matters related to the family. Hana's comments shed light on the dynamics of the relationship and provide a glimpse into the internal conflicts and challenges experienced during that period.

The narrative of their relationship, revealed both publicly and privately, provides a rich insight into the complex layers of fame, family, and relationships. It highlights the strain and pressures that come with being part of a high-profile family. Hana's reflections on the warning signs during their relationship and her desire to move on and create her own life offer a humanizing perspective on the experiences of those connected to public figures.





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Brooklyn Beckham Hana Cross David Beckham Victoria Beckham Celebrity Relationship Family Feud

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