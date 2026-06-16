Brooklyn Beckham's Family Feud Ad Sparks Backlash, PR Expert Warns of Brand Fallout

Brooklyn Beckham's recent Instagram post, a sponsored video with food delivery firm DoorDash, has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from PR experts. The 27-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham appeared to joke about his family rift in the video, which has left his parents and other family members 'devastated' and 'inconsolable', according to friends of the Beckhams. The video has been interpreted as mocking his parents, with whom he is no longer speaking, and has been met with a swift backlash from fans. PR experts warn that the negative reaction could harm Brooklyn's career and earnings, as brands may distance themselves from him.

Brooklyn Beckham 's recent Instagram post, a sponsored video with food delivery firm DoorDash, has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from PR experts. The 27-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham appeared to joke about his family rift in the video, which has left his parents and other family members 'devastated' and 'inconsolable', according to friends of the Beckhams.

The video, which hints at more to come, has been interpreted as mocking his parents, with whom he is no longer speaking. The backlash has been swift, with many of Brooklyn's followers accusing him of disrespecting his parents and exploiting a sensitive family situation for personal gain. Andy Barr, Head of Brand Communications at Season One Comms, has warned that the negative public reaction could lead brands to distance themselves from Brooklyn, potentially harming his career and earnings.

The Beckhams, known for their dignity and compassion, have acted with grace throughout the public feud, leaving many fans and experts shocked by Brooklyn's latest move





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Brooklyn Beckham Family Feud Advert PR Expert Backlash David Beckham Victoria Beckham

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