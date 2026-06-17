Brooklyn Beckham's Latest Advert Sparks Outrage as He Appears to Mock His Parents

Brooklyn Beckham's latest advert for DoorDash has sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing him of using his family breakdown to cash in. The 27-year-old influencer shared the 11-second clip with his 16.4 million followers on Instagram, which seems to deliberately mock his parents David and Victoria. The advert has left the Beckhams devastated, with many pleas for Brooklyn to make contact coming from his heartbroken little sister Harper and grandparents.

There was a time when it was David and Victoria Beckham negotiating their son's lucrative social media deals. Back then, Posh and Becks couldn't have been more supportive of nepo baby Brooklyn's budding career as an influencer, conceding that he couldn't get a 'proper job'.

But at around 5.30pm on Monday, they must have regretted all that help they gave their son, when they found themselves at the centre of their firstborn's latest deal with online food delivery firm DoorDash. The advert, which Brooklyn, 27, shared with his 16.4 million followers on Instagram, seems to deliberately mock David and Victoria - who have been left devastated by the row with their son, which deteriorated dramatically after he and his wife Nicola Peltz failed to attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025.

Smirking at the camera, Brooklyn says in the advert: 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... it's a long story.

' At the end of the 11-second clip, the text reads: 'It's complicated. More soon.

' It then pans to a stack of unopened letters on the table - which some took as a nod to his refusal to respond to his family's repeated appeals for him to make contact. Many of those pleas, I'm told, are from Brooklyn's devastated grandparents and heartbroken little sister Harper - innocent parties in the fall-out.

The advert, which is thought to be the first of several, prompted widespread criticism that Brooklyn was using his family breakdown to cash in. Others claimed it was deeply hypocritical considering Brooklyn's request for 'privacy' in the vicious six-page Instagram statement he posted in January. None of the Beckhams had any inkling of Brooklyn's latest broadside.

'But they wouldn't know, they don't know anything about his life,' mused one pal. Brooklyn Beckham's advert for delivery company DoorDash, shared with his 16.4 million followers, appears to deliberately mock his parents David and Victoria. Many pleas for Brooklyn to make contact are said to be from his heartbroken little sister Harper. The Beckhams have been left devastated by the row with their son, which followed Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz failing to attend David's 50th birthday celebrations.

However, friends of the family tell me that Brooklyn's latest attack has led to increasing concern within the Beckham clan. Some of them believe his wife Nicola is involved in a mission to ensure his relations with his family worsen.

'There is a shadow hanging over the entire family,' said a source. 'Nothing is the same but after this they are confused and concerned. And very, very sad.

'Where was Nicola? She hasn't shared on her social media. They are always sharing one another's content but not in this case. It makes you wonder if she's the puppeteer.

'You can see it - she's the one pulling the strings, enjoying it, having a giggle that this advert will mean Brooklyn will end up being even more cut off from his family than he was before. 'Why say you're estranged from your parents and then come out with something so aggressive against them? ' Indeed, there is no love lost between Nicola, 31, and the Beckhams. In fact, David and Victoria also despise her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

However, 5,000 miles away from Brooklyn and Nicola's luxurious life in Beverly Hills are his grandparents who are, I'm told, 'inconsolable' at the fact they no longer see their eldest grandson.

'Brooklyn puts it out there that he has communication with his nans and grandads, but he doesn't,' says the source. 'They will be devastated at this. ' There are some clues as to the timing of Brooklyn's DoorDash insult. He is surely anticipating a difficult summer due to the World Cup.

His father - who he once idolised - is set to be front and centre at the tournament due to his links to American soccer. Perhaps that was the 'hidden' meaning behind his complaint that he would have to watch games from home - or he would risk bumping into David.

However, I'm assured that he needn't have panicked as David has already attended the one game he planned to watch in Los Angeles: America's opener against Paraguay, at the SoFi Stadium. He now plans to attend matches in other parts of the US, including the World Cup final at the MetLife venue in New Jersey. But, of course, there's no real danger of Brooklyn running into him, even if he does attend.

'They're pretty big places,' said a source. 'There are tens of thousands of fans at these stadiums, he doesn't have to see his dad. It's all pathetic.

' Which begs the question: Why did Brooklyn agree to the deal? Some have suggested that it is all part of Brooklyn and Nicola's plan to remain relevant. After all, aside from his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, Brooklyn has few other working commitments. For her part, Nicola has made two films this year, both funded by her billionaire businessman father Nelson





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