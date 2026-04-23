Brooklyn Beckham's Pasta Video Sparks Debate Over Cooking Skills and Family Rift

A recent cooking video posted by Brooklyn Beckham has drawn attention not only to his culinary abilities, but also to the ongoing family feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. Online commentary focused on his 'basic' cooking skills and the sentimental value of a luxury watch gifted by his father.

Brooklyn Beckham recently shared a cooking video on social media, showcasing his attempt at preparing a pasta dish for a friend visiting his Los Angeles home.

While the video ostensibly aimed to demonstrate his culinary skills and subtly promote his Cloud 23 hot sauce, it quickly became a focal point for online commentary regarding his perceived lack of cooking expertise and a sentimental piece of jewelry he was wearing. The video depicts Beckham chopping ingredients and mixing a sauce incorporating his hot sauce and vodka, followed by adding pasta to boiling water.

This seemingly simple process drew criticism from some viewers, who pointed out the basic nature of the cooking techniques displayed. Comments ranged from observations that he merely 'boiled some pasta' to humorous comparisons suggesting he could 'puts Gordon Ramsay to shame.

' Beyond the culinary critique, attention was drawn to the expensive rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch Beckham sported during the video. This timepiece, a 21st birthday gift from his father David Beckham, is estimated to be worth around £220,000. The watch's presence sparked comments referencing the ongoing family rift, with one user jokingly suggesting he 'return daddy's watch.

' This alludes to the highly publicized fallout between Brooklyn and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, which began earlier this year with a scathing social media statement from Brooklyn accusing his parents of controlling behavior. Since then, there have been limited public interactions between Brooklyn and his family, and the situation remains strained.

Victoria Beckham recently addressed the challenging year the family has faced in a television interview, emphasizing the importance of protecting their children and leaning on each other for support. The interview, conducted on the Today show, saw Victoria speaking candidly about navigating difficult times. While she refrained from directly addressing the situation with Brooklyn, she underscored the unwavering support she and David provide to their children.

She highlighted the close-knit nature of their family, emphasizing the importance of their relationships with both sets of parents. Victoria also spoke about the humor and laughter that help them cope with challenges, praising David's comedic abilities. She reiterated their commitment to fostering an environment where their children can thrive and become the best versions of themselves.

The ongoing situation continues to be a subject of public interest, with each new development – whether a cooking video or a television interview – scrutinized for clues about the family's dynamics and potential for reconciliation. The focus on the watch serves as a symbolic reminder of the fractured relationship and the financial disparity that exists within the family





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