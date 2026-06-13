Brooklyn Beckham Skips Dad David's Walk of Fame Ceremony Amid Ongoing Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham was absent from his father David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling, opting instead for a jog with a friend. The family rift deepened after his sister Harper attempted to visit him but left seconds later. Brooklyn had earlier published a blistering statement disassociating himself from his parents, leading to a complete communication cutoff. David Beckham declined to address the feud publicly, emphasizing family privacy.

Brooklyn Beckham chose to go for a jog with a friend in sunny weather, an activity he shared on Instagram Stories, shortly after deliberately absenting himself from his father David Beckham 's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.

The event, held on Friday, was attended by David's wife Victoria and their other children-Romeo, Cruz, and Harper-along with celebrity friends like Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria. Brooklyn, a 27-year-old aspiring chef, was a notable no-show despite the prestigious honor being placed at the center of Hollywood Boulevard, just over five miles from the home he shares with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31.

Adding to the family tensions, it was reported on Saturday that Brooklyn's younger sister Harper, a teenager, attempted to visit him at his mansion. Dressed in the same pink outfit she wore to the Walk of Fame ceremony, she was seen arriving at the property but left just seconds later without seeing her brother. A source indicated that the couple were not at home and are believed to be out of town.

The siblings were last pictured together at Christmas 2024. The Beckham family's prolonged and public estrangement from Brooklyn and Nicola has intensified in recent months. The conflict reached a critical point in January when Brooklyn published a scathing six-page statement on his Instagram Story, formally disassociating himself from his parents and what he termed 'Brand Beckham.

' He accused David and Victoria of controlling him for most of his life, attempting to split him and Nicola apart, and embarrassing him, specifically citing an incident where his mother danced 'inappropriately' with him during his first dance at his wedding. He also claimed they were 'performative.

' Following this, Brooklyn and Nicola's lawyers formally demanded that all communication with the Beckhams be conducted through legal representatives. The rift has been so severe that David and Victoria have not spoken to their eldest son since May 2025, when Brooklyn and Nicola snubbed David's 50th birthday celebrations. Prior to Christmas 2025, Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram. Hours before the Walk of Fame ceremony, David brushed off questions about the feud during an interview.

When asked about the emotional toll of the media coverage surrounding the fallout, he curtly replied, 'To be honest, I'm sorry to stop you there, but that's a private matter. That's the one thing that I don't want to talk about.

' He instead pivoted to discussing his future ambitions, stating, 'Every day there's a mountain to climb... I always want to achieve more.

' In a separate interview with Variety, David reflected on his 26-year marriage to Victoria and their family. He emphasized that despite their demanding careers-including owning a club in Miami-and their four children, they 'always make time for each other' and that 'our family always comes first.

' Victoria also commented on parenting adult children, acknowledging it is 'very different from having little children. ' She asserted that the negative press over the past three months has not harmed her fashion and beauty business, adding, 'I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good.

' While the family's public image continues with David's latest accolade, the private estrangement appears deeply entrenched, with Brooklyn seemingly forging his own path away from the family spotlight, symbolized by his simple jog contrasted against the gleaming star on Hollywood Boulevard





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Brooklyn Beckham David Beckham Family Feud Hollywood Walk Of Fame Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham Nicola Peltz Beckham

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