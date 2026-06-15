Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Outrage with World Cup Ad Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham faces backlash after a sponsored Instagram ad mocks his family rift, featuring unopened letters and a new watch while his sister Harper visits his empty home. The Beckham clan trades accusations as the feud escalates.

Brooklyn Beckham has directed pointed criticism toward his parents, David and Victoria Beckham , while appearing to capitalize on the ongoing family rift in a new sponsored ad vertisement.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 capturing global attention, the eldest Beckham son shared an Instagram ad for DoorDash, smirking as he said, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.

" The video concluded with the text, "It's complicated. More soon.

" The ad included subtle jabs, such as a new Patek Philippe watch on the coffee table-replacing the £250,000 timepiece his father gifted him-and a stack of unopened letters from his family, seemingly referencing his lack of communication. These elements followed an incident where his sister Harper, 14, delivered a handwritten note to his Beverly Hills residence but left dejected after finding him absent.

Brooklyn's move into advertising mirrors his father's extensive brand partnerships, though financial need appears unlikely given his wife Nicola Peltz's substantial allowance from her billionaire father. Instead, the ad reads as a deliberate provocation, prompting fans to accuse him of disrespecting his parents. Comments ranged from "Desperate" and "This is so disturbing" to observations about the intentionally placed watch and camera, highlighting the ad's loaded symbolism.

In the wake of Harper's visit, representatives for Brooklyn and Nicola claimed the episode was staged, stating that photographers being present "says it all-this was choreographed for the cameras.

" Friends of David and Victoria fired back, calling the accusation against the teenage girl "nasty" and emphasizing that "it is incredibly sad that this horrible accusation is being levelled at an innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother. " They added that Brooklyn has refused all contact from Harper and their grandparents since the feud began.

It was later revealed that Brooklyn was not in California during Harper's visit; he posted an Instagram story showing himself running in New York City, confirming he was on the opposite coast. Harper had been in Los Angeles with brothers Romeo and Cruz to celebrate their father's Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction-a plaque placed near the center of Hollywood Boulevard, just five miles from Brooklyn's home.

During pre-ceremony interviews, David Beckham avoided discussing the family conflict, stating, "That's a private matter. That's the one thing that I don't want to talk about.

" The estrangement stems from months of escalating tension, notably after Brooklyn and Nicola missed David's 50th birthday in May 2025. In January, Brooklyn published a six-page statement severing ties, denouncing his family as "performative" and rejecting the "Brand Beckham" identity. The public airing of grievances through ads, symbolic props, and dueling statements has turned a private family dispute into a widely scrutinized media spectacle, with each side leveraging public platforms to assert their narrative





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Brooklyn Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham Family Feud Sponsored Ad Doordash World Cup 2026 Harper Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Brand Beckham

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