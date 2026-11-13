Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills 8: Mayor Orders 100 Site Inspections After Construction Violations

Mayor Zohran Mamdani orders inspections at 100 NYC sites following a Brooklyn collapse that killed 8 and injured 18. The tragedy involved repeated construction violations and ignored neighbor complaints.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered immediate safety inspections at approximately 100 construction sites across New York City following a devastating building collapse in Brooklyn that claimed eight lives and injured eighteen people. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a mixed-use property on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood, where a three-story structure collapsed while workers were excavating an adjacent lot. This emergency directive targets firms connected to the construction project at the center of the tragedy, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to negligence in the city's construction sector.

Mechanism of Collapse and Site Violations

Fire and police reports confirm the collapse happened around 4pm on Wednesday when construction crews were digging at the neighboring empty lot. The New York City Department of Buildings commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, stated that workers were excavating the site next to the building when the structural failure occurred. The affected building, constructed in the 1930s, served as a mixed-use space with residential apartments above a ground-floor business.

Also read At least one dead after three-storey building collapses in Brooklyn

Regulatory records reveal significant prior warnings regarding safety protocols at the adjacent site. City officials issued a stop-work order in March after inspectors determined that demolition work was proceeding without adequate overhead protection, such as netting, to shield neighboring structures. Inspectors later found that demolition activities had resumed in April in direct violation of that order. Work was only permitted to continue in May after the identified problems were corrected, yet the structural integrity of the nearby residence remained compromised.

Survivor Accounts and Landlord Neglect

Anderson Velez provided a harrowing account of the event after seeing footage of his family inside the apartment as walls began to crumble. Velez was not present during the collapse, but his wife and two sons, aged 9 and 2, were in the unit. While the younger child escaped uninjured, the wife and the 9-year-old were hospitalized. Velez described the terrifying moment captured on video, showing the interior of his home as the structure failed around his children.

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Longtime residents had reported severe safety concerns for months before the disaster. A 44-year-old neighbor stated that his home shook daily since construction began near his building a month ago. He described the vibrations as constant, noting that he could feel the impact every minute. Another resident, Dervie Mapp, a 67-year-old retiree, witnessed the building come down and recalled residents screaming as they fled the excavation pit. Mapp mentioned that her landlord had previously hired engineers, but no inspection reports were ever shared with the tenants.

Advocacy groups and local officials have pointed to the property owner, Olufemi Falade, as a key figure in the neglect. Sumathy Kumar, executive director of New York State Tenant Bloc and Housing Justice for All, cited CNN reports stating that Falade has a documented track record of tenant neglect. Councilmember Farah Louis, who represents the district, echoed these sentiments, describing Falade as a problematic landlord who failed to maintain his properties to code. These allegations highlight a pattern of disregard for tenant safety in the building involved.

Casualty List and Immediate Aftermath

The confirmed death toll stands at eight individuals, including two Colombian children identified by the New York City Police Department as Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9, and Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10. The Ecuadorian consulate in New York, along with police, confirmed the deaths of José Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26, and Gabriel Siguencia, 22. Other victims included Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31, Ndiaye Mamadou, 31, Barry Mamadou, 23, and Edgar Sapon, 26.

Mayor Mamdani addressed the public on Thursday, confirming that 18 people were injured in the incident. This count includes 14 civilians and four firefighters who responded to the scene. The majority of the injured remain hospitalized in stable condition, with one person in critical condition. Mamdani emphasized the administration's commitment to accountability, stating that any entity responsible for the tragedy would face full legal consequences.

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The immediate impact of the collapse extends to the surrounding community, where fear and uncertainty have replaced daily routines. Neighbors expressed relief at surviving but frustration over the ignored warnings that preceded the disaster. The city's response, including the mass inspections ordered by the mayor, aims to prevent similar incidents. Residents continue to demand transparency regarding the safety of other buildings linked to the construction companies under investigation. The tragedy has intensified scrutiny on building codes and the enforcement mechanisms in New York City.