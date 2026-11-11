Brooklyn Building Collapse Leaves Four Trapped Under Rubble in Flatbush

A three-story building collapsed on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Wednesday, trapping people as FDNY rescue crews work at the scene.

A three-story building has collapsed in Flatbush, Brooklyn, leaving at least four people trapped under rubble, according to officials. The structure began to crumble around 4pm on Wednesday on Bedford Avenue, and the FDNY said the people stuck under the debris include workers who were on site when the building came down.

Several others were also injured in the incident, which officials described as a terrifying event for everyone nearby. Rescue operations are currently underway, with several FDNY units deployed to the scene. This is breaking news, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.

Also read Council blocks conversion of historic building into 17-bed shared house

Brooklyn Building Collapse: Rescue Efforts Underway in Flatbush

Firefighters from the FDNY are actively working to free people from the debris on Bedford Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters lifting victims out of the rubble and placing them onto stretchers for removal.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told the Daily Mail that five people have been removed from the rubble and taken to Kings County Hospital. Those people were transported from the site while the search and rescue work continued across the collapsed structure.

Advertisement

The collapse unfolded during the afternoon on Wednesday, with the building described as three stories tall. The sequence of events at the moment the structure gave way has not been detailed in the available reporting, so the exact progression of the collapse remains unclear.

FDNY and NYPD Give Differing Accounts of Victims

The FDNY and the NYPD have reported different figures for the people affected by the collapse. The FDNY said at least four people are stuck under the rubble, while the NYPD spokesperson said five people have already been removed.

The FDNY has described the trapped group as including workers who were on site at the time the building came crashing down. The source material does not explain how the two agencies arrived at their separate counts, and it does not confirm whether the people removed are among those the FDNY listed as trapped.

Officials have not stated what caused the building to fall. Without a confirmed cause, the reporting cannot yet establish whether the collapse was linked to construction work, structural problems, or another factor at the Bedford Avenue site.

Advertisement

What Comes Next After the Bedford Avenue Collapse

The immediate priority for the FDNY and its partner agencies is the continued rescue of people still believed to be under the debris. The scene on Bedford Avenue remains an active emergency response location with several FDNY units working in place.

Residents and commuters in Flatbush should expect the area around Bedford Avenue to remain part of an ongoing emergency response until officials confirm that the rescue work is complete. Confirmed victim counts, hospital updates for those taken to Kings County Hospital, and the cause of the collapse are the key open questions that the next official statements from the FDNY and NYPD are expected to address.

Readers should look to official statements from the FDNY and the NYPD for verified figures and the cause of the collapse, since the current reports rely on early information from officials and a single spokesperson account.