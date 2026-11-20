Brooklyn FC players and the USLPA meet to discuss financial instability and potential franchise collapse. The union advocates for enhanced severance and rights protection ahead of the 2027 season.

Players representing Brooklyn FC convened with the United Soccer Leagues Players Association ( USLPA) on Thursday to address severe concerns regarding the franchise's ability to sustain operations for the upcoming 2027 season. The meeting was triggered by circulating reports suggesting that persistent financial difficulties could force the club to cease activities entirely or undergo a significant structural reduction in the near future.

Union Addresses Potential Relegation and Franchise Collapse

The USLPA initiated this critical dialogue after receiving indications that Brooklyn FC might face operational halt, prompting immediate discussions about the welfare of the squad. Players were presented with a spectrum of potential scenarios, ranging from a demotion to the lower-tier USL League One to the complete folding of the organization. A primary focus of the assembly was to establish exactly what rights and compensations the footballers would retain should the club cease to exist outright.

Also read Glastonbury 2027 headliners including Harry Styles confirmed with insane lineup

During these intense sessions, the union emphasized the need for increased protections for athletes employed by clubs experiencing financial distress. This follows a broader trend within the league to safeguard player interests, as all participants are now entitled to severance pay even if the organization fails. This benefit was not a standard practice just a few months ago, marking a significant shift in labor conditions for professional soccer players in this division.

Financial Instability and Leadership Turnover Defined

The urgency of these discussions is rooted in a turbulent season for the Coney Island-based organization, which managed to win only five matches during its inaugural year in the USL Championship. The team struggled significantly both on the pitch and in its administrative structure, leading to a exodus of high-level executives. Sporting Director and General Manager Brian McBride departed the club on November 13, shortly after the conclusion of the men's regular season.

Advertisement

Leadership instability has been a recurring theme since the franchise's inception in 2023. Original President Max Mansfield joined the organization in 2021 but departed in June 2024, before the team had even played its first official competitive match. This rapid turnover in front-office personnel has contributed to the current uncertainty surrounding the club's long-term viability and strategic direction.

League Regulations and Upcoming Structural Changes

Brooklyn FC is not an isolated case within the USL ecosystem, which has witnessed immense turbulence among its franchises over the past decade. Even established teams in the Championship, the league's highest division, have faced serious trouble. For instance, North Carolina FC, a long-standing staple of the league, folded last November, an event that significantly accelerated the pace of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

In response to such failures, the USL has publicly stated that it is ramping up financial regulations for all member clubs. A comprehensive assessment process is currently underway for all teams ahead of the 2027 season. The league recently confirmed that Corpus Christi, a team in USL League One, failed to meet required financial standards and ceased operations prior to the next season, setting a precedent for strict enforcement.

Outlook for Women's Team and Championship Conclusion

Despite the looming threats to the men's program, sources indicate that the Brooklyn FC women's team, which competes in the USL Super League, remains under no immediate threat. The women's squad continues to operate independently of the financial challenges plaguing the men's franchise. Attention now shifts to the conclusion of the current USL Championship cycle.

Advertisement

The USL Championship final is scheduled for this Saturday, featuring a matchup between Louisville City and Sacramento Republic. This event marks one of the last major showdowns for the league's current top division structure before it transitions to a new promotion-relegation model. The league plans to launch this new format, which includes Division I's USL Premier, in 2028, fundamentally altering the competitive landscape for all remaining franchises.