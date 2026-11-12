Brooklyn Flatbush Building Collapse Deaths Linked to Adjacent Construction

Expert Dan Eschenasy links the Flatbush building collapse to nearby demolition. Eight dead, including worker Jose Luis Caguana, as FDNY prepares updates.

Forensic engineer Dan Eschenasy attributes the fatal building collapse in Brooklyn to adjacent construction work. The three-story structure in the Flatbush neighborhood fell, killing at least eight individuals and injuring over a dozen others. The event triggered an extensive rescue operation involving the FDNY and local community members.

Structural Analysis And Expert Opinions

Eschenasy, a retired chief structural engineer of the New York City Department of Buildings, stated the building lacked internal structural support due to large glass windows replacing masonry at the street level entrance. He explained that the demolition of the neighboring property transformed the remaining structure into an exposed corner building. Such configurations are historically classified as extremely fragile and susceptible to failure. Any soil movement exceeding half an inch can initiate a total structural collapse in these vulnerable setups. The timing of the disaster likely worsened the fatality count because darkness obscured visibility for emergency responders during the initial critical moments.

Also read NYC Building Collapse: Pregnant Woman Rescued as Two Die in Brooklyn

Victim Identification And Personal Tragedy

Twenty-six-year-old Jose Luis Caguana was identified as the first confirmed victim of the disaster. He worked as a construction worker who had relocated to the United States six years prior to the incident. His brother Carlos Caguana described Jose as the sole financial provider for his young family. The surviving wife is currently expecting a child and remains in a state of profound shock and grief following the loss. This personal tragedy underscores the human cost of the infrastructure failure in the densely populated borough.

Advertisement

Emergency Response And Official Updates

Firefighters from the FDNY worked through the night to extract survivors from the rubble. The department scheduled a press briefing for Thursday morning between eleven and noon to provide the latest information on the rescue status. These updates are crucial for families waiting at temporary assembly points, such as the Bethesda Church of God in Christ. Distressing scenes were reported outside the church as loved ones reacted to confirmed losses. The official communication aims to address public concerns and provide clarity on the ongoing situation.

Community Impact And Next Steps

The collapse has left the Flatbush community reeling from the sudden loss of life and property. Authorities are investigating the precise sequence of events that led to the structural failure. The role of the adjacent construction site remains a central focus of the forensic inquiry. Residents and workers affected by the event are awaiting further details from city agencies. The investigation will likely determine liability and safety violations related to the neighboring demolition project.