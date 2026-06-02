Brooks Koepka Celebrates Wife Jena Sims at SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Golf champion Brooks Koepka publicly praised his wife, model Jena Sims, after her appearance in the SI Swimsuit fashion show in Miami. The couple's social media exchange and behind-the-scenes details, including Sims's struggle with unseasonable cold during the shoot, are highlighted.

Brooks Koepka , the former LIV Golf participant who recently returned to the PGA Tour, expressed immense pride and admiration for his wife, Jena Sims , as she graced the runway for the SI Swimsuit fashion show held in Miami .

The golfer, aged 36 and a multiple major champion, watched his wife showcase a series of stylish swimsuits during the event. He took to social media to publicly celebrate her performance, posting on his Instagram account: Miami baby! Loved watching my beautiful wife @jenamsims at @si_swimsuit Can't wait for next year!.

The post included a gallery of images capturing Sims's walk, where Koepka was seen celebrating alongside friends, including San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson. He further shared these moments on his Instagram story with the enthusiastic caption, Yea that's my hot a** wife!. Sims responded to her husband's post, commenting, Big tournament week for Jean, cleverly referencing Koepka's professional golf career. The interaction garnered attention from other models and athletes.

Model Hunter McGrady commented, Like, do you pinch yourself everyday that that's your wife. Sheeeesh, prompting Koepka to enthusiastically reply, every damn day!!!!!!. Fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin playfully declared Koepka as one of The husbands of @si_swimsuit, while basketball star and model Haley Cavinder wrote HABS, a playful twist on the term WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes), which Koepka acknowledged with laughing emojis.

The photoshoot for the SI Swimsuit exhibition presented unique challenges due to unexpectedly cold weather in south Florida. Sims revealed that the shoot took place in January when temperatures in Jupiter, Florida, dropped to 30 degrees Fahrenheit-a rare occurrence. Speaking to People Magazine, she described the frigid conditions: Where I live in Jupiter, it was 30 degrees. That has never happened.

That was crazy. She noted that in the video, her skin showed goosebumps from the cold, contrasting with the bundled-up crew around her. While others on set wore scarves, layers, hand warmers, and boots, she posed in pasties, striving to avoid shivering. Despite the discomfort, she affirmed, it was worth it, highlighting her dedication to the modeling project





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Brooks Koepka Jena Sims SI Swimsuit Fashion Show Miami PGA Tour LIV Golf Instagram George Kittle Jake Ferguson Cold Weather Shoot

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