Brooks Nader and A-List Celebrities Shine at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards

The Daily Front Row's 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, brought together a star-studded guest list to honor influential figures in fashion. Brooks Nader was crowned Breakthrough Fashion Talent, dazzling in a silver gown. Other attendees included Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, Gwen Stefani, and Tiffany Haddish.

Brooks Nader , the swimsuit model and star of the upcoming Baywatch reboot, was the undisputed star of The Daily Front Row's 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards , held Tuesday night at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The event saw a glittering array of celebrities celebrating the most influential figures in fashion.

Nader, crowned this year's Breakthrough Fashion Talent, made a stunning entrance, captivating the red carpet with her glamorous presence. She wore a busty strapless silver gown that shimmered under the lights, complemented by a silver satin jacket draped effortlessly from her arms. Her long blonde hair cascaded in soft waves, framing her face and enhancing her smoky eyeshadow, which gave her brown eyes a sultry allure.

Nader completed her look with black heels and minimal accessories, letting her natural beauty and the gown take center stage. The award was presented to her by fellow fashion icon Chrissy Teigen, who, along with Nader, delighted the cameras with selfies on the red carpet, showcasing the crystal trophy. The evening proved to be a night of fashion triumph and camaraderie, with Nader's recognition as a testament to her growing influence.

The event also drew a constellation of other A-list celebrities. Chrissy Teigen, elegant in a black blazer, high-waisted slacks, and a brown bra top, arrived with her daughter Luna, seated alongside Nader in the front row. Teigen's presence underscored the celebration of Nader's influence on fashion, highlighting the interconnectedness of the industry.

The Nader sisters, Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader, also graced the event, supporting Brooks. Sarah Jane chose a color-blocked black and white halter dress, while Mary Holland looked ethereal in a pale yellow gown. Hilary Duff, also attended, showing support for her longtime makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, who was the 2026 recipient of the Makeup Artist of the Year award. Duff wore a silky white halter dress with a color-blocked skirt, looking radiant.

Gwen Stefani, although not on the official red carpet, made an appearance, showcasing a brown leather jacket with a white crop top and wide-legged pants. The event was hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who presented two show-stopping looks, including a ravishing red halter gown and a pale blue strapless gown with silver embroidery, demonstrating the dynamic nature of fashion.

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards served as a platform to honor and celebrate the creative visionaries shaping the fashion landscape. The evening's success underscored the power of fashion to unite individuals and spotlight emerging talent. The selection of Brooks Nader as Breakthrough Fashion Talent reflected her rising status within the industry, marking a defining moment in her career trajectory.

Beyond the awards themselves, the event fostered a sense of community, with celebrities, designers, and industry insiders coming together to share their appreciation for the arts. The event also included stars such as Pamela Anderson and Olivia Wilde, making their presence felt at the ceremony.

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards has become one of the most important events in the fashion calendar, helping to celebrate and highlight fashion talent in Los Angeles. The success of the awards highlights the vital role of the Daily Front Row and its continued influence within the fashion world.





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