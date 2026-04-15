Brooks Nader and Chrissy Teigen Shine at Fashion Los Angeles Awards

The Daily Front Row's 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards brought together a star-studded guest list, with Brooks Nader, Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff and Gwen Stefani among those in attendance.

Brooks Nader , the swimsuit model, made a striking impression at The Daily Front Row's 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old wowed the crowd with her choice of a busty strapless silver gown, which shimmered under the red carpet lights, showcasing her elegance and flair. Adding to her ensemble, Nader wore a silver satin jacket that she casually draped off her arms. She complemented the look by styling her long blonde hair in soft waves and accentuating her brown eyes with smoky eyeshadow, giving them a sultry edge. Completing her appearance, she sported black heels and kept her accessories to a minimum, ensuring that her outfit remained the focal point.

Nader's appearance was not just for show; she was the recipient of this year's Breakthrough Fashion Talent award. The award was presented to her by none other than Chrissy Teigen, a fellow fashion icon, making the moment even more special and significant. The two fashion stars were seen posing for selfies on the red carpet, with Nader proudly displaying her crystal trophy for the cameras, commemorating her achievement and the recognition of her impact on the fashion industry. The event was a convergence of fashion, celebrity, and appreciation for emerging talent.

Supporting Nader were her glamorous sisters, Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader, who also turned heads with their stylish choices. Mary Holland Nader looked radiant in a pale yellow gown, while Sarah Jane Nader chose a color-blocked black and white halter dress. The awards ceremony also saw the presence of other A-list celebrities and fashion figures. Chrissy Teigen, 40, exemplified chicness in a black blazer paired with high-waisted slacks and a brown bra top, showing a stylish approach. She attended the event with her daughter Luna, nine, one of the four children she shares with musician John Legend. Luna, along with Teigen and Nader, occupied front-row seats, witnessing the evening's highlights.

Hilary Duff was also present, dazzling the crowd in a silky white halter dress that included a color-blocked skirt, hugging her figure. She wore her signature sandy blonde hair slicked back in a sleek bun and pointy black heels. Duff attended in support of her long-time makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, who was recognized as the Makeup Artist of the Year for 2026. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and glamour, as attendees celebrated fashion and style in their various forms. The presence of such a diverse array of celebrities and personalities solidified the event's stature as a premier gathering in the fashion world, showcasing its influence and power.

The night also featured appearances by other notable figures who added to the evening's allure and vibrancy. Gwen Stefani, though not on the official red carpet, was among the guest list, radiating style in a brown leather jacket, a white crop top, and wide-legged pants as she celebrated honoree Andrea Lieberman, whose fashion label A.L.C. was acknowledged as a Powerhouse Brand. The awards ceremony for 2026 was hosted by Tiffany Haddish, a standup star who graced the red carpet in two memorable outfits. First, she modeled a ravishing red halter gown with a peek-a-boo cutout at the chest. For her second appearance, Haddish stunned in a pale blue strapless gown adorned with sparkly silver embroidery and a thigh-high slit, exhibiting her versatile fashion sense. The event served as a celebration of the fashion industry's influential figures and rising stars. The evening's events and the guests' appearances showcased the evolving trends and innovative elements of fashion





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Brooks Nader and A-List Celebrities Shine at the Fashion Los Angeles AwardsThe Daily Front Row's 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, brought together a star-studded guest list to honor influential figures in fashion. Brooks Nader was crowned Breakthrough Fashion Talent, dazzling in a silver gown. Other attendees included Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, Gwen Stefani, and Tiffany Haddish.

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