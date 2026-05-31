Brooks Nader Channels Pamela Anderson in Dual Iconic Looks at Miami Swim Week 2026

Model and Baywatch reboot star Brooks Nader paid homage to Pamela Anderson by sporting two of her most famous swimsuit styles during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show at Miami Swim Week 2026. Nader first stunned in a black Barb Wire-inspired one-piece with a thong back and leather accessories before closing the show in the iconic red Baywatch one-piece. The event also featured Nader's three younger sisters, the Love Thy Nader siblings, who joined her in matching bikinis. The model, who plays lifeguard captain Selene in the upcoming Baywatch series, had previously worn the red swimsuit on the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. The Nader sisters were also seen at related events, including a pop-up party where Nader experienced a brief wardrobe malfunction.

Brooks Nader , the 29-year-old model and reality television personality, delivered a standout performance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week 2026, crafting a tribute to the 1990s icon Pamela Anderson .

Nader, who stars as Selene in the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot series, opened her runway appearances with a striking black one-piece swimsuit deeply reminiscent of Anderson's look in the 1996 film Barb Wire. The suit featured an extremely low back with thong-style coverage, complemented by edgy accessories including black fingerless gloves and oversized wraparound sunglasses.

The combination emphasized Nader's confident, rock‑inspired take on the character, and she owned the catwalk with an assertive strut that highlighted the garment's daring cutouts and form‑fitting silhouette. Midway through the show, Nader shifted gears entirely to embody another famous Anderson persona: the red‑suited Baywatch lifeguard. She closed the runway in a vibrant, flaming red one‑piece that directly echoed the swimsuit that made Anderson a global star during the series' original run in the 1990s.

For this finale, Nader was joined by the full roster of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, all wearing their own red one‑pieces, creating a visually unified and celebratory closing moment. The look also featured a wide white belt cinched at the waist and the word SPORTS emblazoned across the chest, a nod to the annual Sports Illustrated tradition.

Nader's decision to channel both Barb Wire and Baywatch served as a clever bridge between her own career trajectory-having already appeared on the Swimsuit Issue cover in the red Baywatch suit-and her upcoming acting role in the reboot. The runway show itself was a star‑studded affair, with other headlines including Alix Earle's participation.

However, a significant portion of the attention centered on the Nader family's presence. Brooks was later joined on the catwalk by her three younger sisters-Grace Ann (24), Sarah Jane (23), and Mary Holland (20)-who together form the quartet known as the Love Thy Nader sisters from their Hulu reality series. The siblings walked arm‑in‑arm in coordinated bikinis, demonstrating their close bond and shared flair for the spotlight.

This family moment was not isolated to the runway; in the days surrounding Miami Swim Week, the Naders were a constant fixture at related events. They attended a pop‑up beachwear party hosted by Aqua Bendita, handing out garments from the back of a truck, and later made a splash at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club Party.

During that seaside gathering, Brooks experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction when a strap on her scarlet red minidress ripped while she was playing in the ocean with sister Grace Ann, an incident captured on camera and widely reported. Beyond the festivities, the Nader sisters have been busy filming season two of Love Thy Nader in Florida, interweaving their reality show production with their Swim Week duties.

For her Baywatch reboot role, Brooks underwent intensive lifeguard certification training alongside co‑stars such as Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell and Livvy Dunne, confirming the entire cast became fully certified to lend authenticity to the series, which is slated to premiere in 2027. The dual Anderson tribute, therefore, was more than just a fashion statement-it was a carefully curated narrative linking her past Swimsuit Issue feature, her current runway prominence, and her forthcoming turn as a new generation's lifeguard icon





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Brooks Nader Pamela Anderson Miami Swim Week Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Baywatch Reboot Barb Wire Love Thy Nader Swimsuit Runway

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