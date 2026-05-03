Brooks Nader Dazzles in Sheer Gown at Bezos-Sanchez Pre-Met Gala Party, Romance with Taron Egerton Heats Up

Model Brooks Nader made a bold fashion statement at a pre-Met Gala party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, while her blossoming romance with actor Taron Egerton continues to unfold with a series of public dates.

Model Brooks Nader turned heads at a pre- Met Gala party hosted by Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in New York City on Saturday evening. The 29-year-old model opted for a strikingly revealing black sheer gown, worn without a bra, that showcased her figure.

The dress featured daringly low-cut panels, offering glimpses of her toned physique. Nader accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry and a glamorous makeup look, completing a sensational ensemble. She attended the event solo, without her boyfriend, actor Taron Egerton. The party, attended by a host of A-list celebrities, comes amidst some controversy surrounding Sanchez and Bezos' role as honorary co-chairs of the upcoming Met Gala on May 4th.

The couple's involvement has drawn criticism, with some calling for a boycott of the event, citing concerns about their wealth and influence. Despite the backlash, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has publicly defended their participation, expressing confidence in Sanchez's contributions to the museum and the gala. Invitations to the pre-Gala event were sent via email and featured a disco-themed image, hinting at the celebratory atmosphere.

While the initial invite didn't disclose the location, reports suggest the party may have been held at Bezos' New York City residence. Interestingly, Sanchez is believed to have played a role in connecting Nader and Egerton, introducing them at her wedding to Bezos last June, and subsequently arranging a date for them in late March. Sources indicate Nader was actively seeking a relationship with a high-profile individual, hoping to form a 'power couple'.

Meanwhile, Nader and Egerton have been quietly enjoying each other's company in recent days. They were spotted on a series of dates, including a cinema trip to see 'Project Hail Mary' and a dinner at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Egerton owns a home in Santa Monica, acquired during the success of the 'Kingsman' films. The couple also spent time at Shutters On The Beach, a luxury hotel, where they were observed displaying affection.

A witness recounted a humorous moment where a fan, unaware of Egerton's fame, requested a photo with Nader and handed the camera to him to take the picture. Another source noted that Nader's recent popularity, particularly due to photos of her in a red swimsuit, led to her being recognized more readily than Egerton.

Their public displays of affection, including kissing and hugging, were described as unusual and potentially deliberate, suggesting they were either lost in the moment or aware of a potential photographer's presence. The developing romance between Nader and Egerton adds another layer of intrigue to the already buzzing pre-Met Gala scene





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