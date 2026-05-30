Brooks Nader Embraces Family Fun and Celebrates Career Milestones at Miami Swim Week

Model and actress Brooks Nader enjoyed a playful family outing at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club during Miami Swim Week, jumping in the ocean and engaging in a chicken fight while wearing a red dress as homage to Baywatch. The event, which doubled as a celebration for her and her sister's birthdays, also saw the family filming for their Hulu series. This coincides with Nader's feature in the 2025 Swimsuit Issue and her upcoming major acting role as Selene in the Baywatch reboot.

Brooks Nader , the 29-year-old model and actress known for her upcoming role in the Baywatch reboot, was in a lively and playful mood during Miami Swim Week .

She attended Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Beach Club on Friday, paying a direct homage to the iconic television series by stepping out in a striking red mini dress. This dress, while a stylish nod to the show's signature swimsuit, would not stay pristine for long. Brooks, often accompanied by her close-knit family, decided to embrace the spontaneous fun of the beach event.

Along with one of her three sisters, 26-year-old Grace Ann Nader, she threw caution to the wind and jumped fully clothed into the ocean. Their spirited antics continued as the siblings engaged in a chicken fight, sitting on the shoulders of friends in the surf. The rowdy dip in the sea proved too much for the delicate garment, as one of its thin straps ripped, a moment captured by the cameras present.

Brooks sported sleek sunglasses during her aquatic adventure, adding to the carefree vibe. The beach club gathering was not just a solo outing for the Nader sisters; it was a full family affair. Brooks was joined by her other two sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, 24, as well as their parents, Breaux Nader and Holland Greene Nader. This particular trip also doubled as a celebration for Brooks and Sarah Jane, who share February birthdays.

The family enjoyed a party together on a yacht, showcasing their tight bond. This vacation also served a dual purpose, as the sisters were in Miami to film season two of their Hulu series, Love Thy Nader, which premiered in August 2025. Cameras followed their fun on the beach, documenting Brooks as she kicked off her heels and frolicked in the sand and surf. This period marks a significant and bustling time in Brooks Nader's career.

She has been actively celebrating her latest feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, having attended the high-profile launch party in New York City earlier in the month alongside fellow model and Baywatch co-star Livvy Dunne. Nader is one of 34 models featured in the 2025 edition. More importantly, she has landed her first major acting role, confirming her casting in the new Baywatch television series reboot through an Instagram post in March 2026.

In the post, she expressed her long-held belief in the project, writing, 'I believed in this long before it made sense. Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild are!!!!!

' She thanked her talent agency, WME, for their support. In the series, Brooks Nader will portray Selene, the captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards, stepping into a role that connects her modeling fame with her acting aspirations





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