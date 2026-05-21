Brooks Nader Makes a Striking Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Brooks Nader, known for her work in the entertainment industry, made a memorable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her figure in a plunging teal gown. She has been busy filming her role in the upcoming Baywatch reboot and has also been connecting with fellow Baywatch alumni.

Brooks Nader made a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, stepping out in a plunging teal gown. The 29-year-old model showcased her figure in the daring outfit, which featured a satin ruched long skirt and towering heels.

She accessorized with a dazzling necklace and matching stud earrings, completing her glamorous look with loose curls and a bold makeup palette. Nader has been busy filming her role as 'sharp-tongued' Zuma Beach lifeguard captain Selene in Fox's upcoming Baywatch reboot. The series, set to premiere in the 2026-27 season, will see her clash with rival lifeguard Hobie Buchannon (played by Stephen Amell).

To prepare for the role, Nader spent three to four weeks learning actual lifeguard training, inspired by the franchise's impact on real-life rescues. She even shared that one of the founders of the franchise had urged her to pay attention to CPR skills, highlighting the show's real-world influence. Nader has also been connecting with fellow Baywatch alumni, including Carmen Electra, who expressed her excitement for the reboot.

The original Baywatch, starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, was canceled in 1990 but enjoyed a successful run through syndication, eventually becoming a global phenomenon. Nader's recent appearance in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue further cemented her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The new Baywatch reboot, directed by McG and produced by Matt Nix, will feature a new cast alongside returning stars like Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, and David Chokachi.

Beyond her acting career, Nader is also a successful influencer, collaborating with brands like SkinnyDipped, Jukebox, and Samsung Mobile USA. She has also been keeping her fans entertained with her reality show, Love Thy Nader, which has been renewed for a second season. Nader's personal life has also been in the spotlight, with recent sightings of her with actor Taron Egerton in Sydney, Australia.

She has previously dated Gleb Savchenko and Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, following her 2022 legal separation from ex-husband Billy Haire





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