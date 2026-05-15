Brooks Nader Sizzles at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

Brooks Nader, a 29-year-old model, attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2026 launch party in New York City. She arrived in a plunging, corseted black dress and debuted brighter blonde locks and sultry green eye contacts. She was joined by her Baywatch reboot costar Livvy Dunne. The two are among the 34 women featured in this year's swimsuit edition of the magazine. The magazine also chose four cover stars – Hilary Duff, Nicole English, Alix Earle and Tiffany Haddish.

Brooks Nader sizzled on Thursday at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2026 launch party in New York City . The 29-year-old bombshell, who just attended Fox's Baywatch upfront, arrived in a plunging, corseted black dress as she debuted brighter blonde locks and sultry green eye contacts .

She was joined at the bash by her Baywatch reboot costar Livvy Dunne, 23. Nader and Dunne are two of 34 women featured in this year's swimsuit edition of the magazine. Other lucky models include Bethenny Frankel, Molly Sims, Haley Baylee, and Hannah Berner. And the magazine chose four cover stars – Hilary Duff, Nicole English, Alix Earle and Tiffany Haddish





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooks Nader Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue New York City Baywatch Reboot Livvy Dunne Plunging Dress Corseted Black Dress Brighter Blonde Locks Sultry Green Eye Contacts Cover Stars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooks Nader suffers wardrobe malfunction after 'busting out' of her red mini dressBrooks Nader suffered a wardrobe malfunction minutes before she took to the red carpet at the 2026 FOX Upfronts in New York City to promote the new Baywatch reboot

Read more »

Hilary Duff surprises with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, stellar comeback yearDespite being a mother to four young children, Hilary Duff struts her stuff on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, a highly coveted cover in Hollywood. The Lizzie McGuire star poses in a plunging ivory bathing suit for her comeback summer 2026 edition, defying society's expectations and age-based stereotypes. Inside the magazine, she sizzles in a black bikini and an eye-catching red one-piece, proving that beauty and confidence transcend age barriers.

Read more »

Video: Brooks Nader sizzles at Baywatch reboot upfronts, wows in low-cut red mini dressActress Brooks Nader, set to star in Fox's Baywatch reboot, sizzled on the red carpet at the up-fronts event, showing off her ample cleavage in a daring red mini dress. The event also featured her co-stars Livvy Dunne, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Shay Mitchell. Set on the shores of Los Angeles and also featuring old timers such as Erika Eleniak and David Chokachi, the reboot is highly anticipated.

Read more »

Sophie Cunningham Goes Topless for Sports Illustrated SwimsuitIndiana Fever basketball star Sophie Cunningham has made headlines by appearing topless in a newly-released set of photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 29-year-old was announced as a debutant for the Swimsuit edition last month and now the full gallery of photos has been revealed.

Read more »