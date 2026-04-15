Brooks Nader Steps Out in Daring 'Like a Virgin' Top Amidst Ex's Controversial Revelations

Model and reality star Brooks Nader made a bold fashion statement in a sheer 'Like a Virgin' top while out in West Hollywood. The appearance follows controversial comments from her ex, Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, who described her as 'probably' his worst lover.

Model and reality star Brooks Nader was recently spotted leaving Craig's, a popular West Hollywood eatery, making a striking fashion statement.

For her night out, Nader, who celebrated her 29th birthday in February, chose a daring, sheer black top. Emblazoned across the front of the see-through garment was the iconic Madonna song title, Like a Virgin. The bold choice was amplified by the fact that Nader opted not to wear a bra beneath the transparent fabric. She paired this attention-grabbing top with form-fitting black leggings, an ensemble guaranteed to turn heads.

Her makeup enhanced her striking features, and despite the late hour, she sported sunglasses. Completing the look were a chic black handbag and impossibly high black stilettos, which she navigated with apparent ease as she stepped from the curb.

This public appearance comes in the wake of a sensational revelation from her former flame, Gleb Savchenko, a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars. Savchenko publicly stated that Nader was 'probably' the worst lover he had ever encountered. He made this candid, and for Nader, likely embarrassing, claim during a conversation with Dakota Mortensen, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Frankie Paul, on the YouTube show Unwell Winter Games.

The 42-year-old Russian-born ballroom dancer candidly shared his experience, stating that his time dating Nader was 'pretty bad' and described it as 'probably the worst sex of my life.' Savchenko further elaborated on the nature of their relationship, alleging a specific incident where Nader was 'so f***ed up' and allegedly attempted to initiate intimacy with him, to which he reportedly responded that it was 'not my vibe.' He also claimed that she then became aggressive, stating she 'choked me, pushed me against the wall, chipped my tooth.'

Representatives for both Nader and Savchenko were contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Nader and Savchenko's relationship began during their time as a competing pair on Dancing With The Stars in the autumn of 2024. Their pairing immediately sparked rumors of a 'showmance,' a staged relationship for publicity. Although they briefly separated in late 2024, they later reconciled. However, by early April 2025, it was reported that Nader had ended the relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire of their acrimonious split, Nader's sister, Grace, publicly accused Savchenko of infidelity. Savchenko vehemently denied these accusations, asserting through E! News that he is neither a 'cheater' nor a 'f***boy.'

Savchenko's previous marriage was to Russian artist Elena Samodanova, lasting 14 years until she initiated divorce proceedings near the end of 2020. Their contentious separation was widely reported in the media, with Samodanova leveling accusations of repeated infidelity against Savchenko, allegations he consistently refuted. More recently, Savchenko was reportedly involved with OnlyFans model Kaitlin Trujillo, with a source telling Page Six that their romance was 'new and pretty recent' earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Nader appears to be moving on and is reportedly in a new relationship with Taron Egerton, the star of Rocketman. The two were photographed engaging in a passionate kiss at the upscale Santa Monica restaurant Shutters on the Beach last month. Prior to this, Nader was seen conversing with Tom Brady at Michael Rubin's exclusive Fourth of July party in 2024, which ignited a flurry of dating rumors. This sighting followed closely on the heels of her being photographed kissing Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark during pre-wedding festivities for Olivia Culpo.

Nader's personal life has seen significant shifts, including her separation from husband Billy Haire in May 2024, after four years of marriage. A source informed the Daily Mail that the divorce was amicable.

Nader first gained prominence by winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019, and her profile was further elevated when she graced the cover of the Swimsuit Issue in 2024. Reflecting on her appearance on Dancing with the Stars after her divorce, Nader admitted to producers that she requested to be paired with the 'hottest, douchiest guy.' This desire led to her partnership with Savchenko, and she revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they 'started being intimate' on the very first day they met. She explained to the Bravo personality that she felt an overwhelming 'sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse.'





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