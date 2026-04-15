Brooks Nader Steps Out in Revealing 'Like a Virgin' Top Amidst Ex's Damaging Comments

Model Brooks Nader made a striking appearance in West Hollywood wearing a sheer top emblazoned with Madonna's iconic song title. The outing comes shortly after her ex-partner, Gleb Savchenko, made controversial remarks about their past intimacy.

Model and reality star Brooks Nader was recently spotted leaving the popular West Hollywood establishment Craig's, turning heads with her daring fashion choice. Celebrating her 29th birthday in February, Nader opted for a sheer black top emblazoned with the iconic lyrics Like a Virgin, a nod to Madonna's groundbreaking hit. The revealing garment was worn without a bra, paired with form-fitting black leggings, creating a captivating ensemble that was sure to draw attention.

Nader's makeup enhanced her striking features, and despite the late hour, she sported stylish sunglasses. She completed the look with a chic black handbag and confidently navigated the evening in a pair of sky-high black stilettos. This public appearance follows a controversial revelation from her former partner, Gleb Savchenko, a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars, who sensationally claimed Nader was 'probably' the worst lover he had ever encountered. Savchenko made this shocking statement during a conversation with Dakota Mortensen, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Frankie Paul, on the YouTube program Unwell Winter Games. The 42-year-old ballroom dancer, originally from Moscow, stated that his time dating Nader was 'pretty bad,' and described the sexual encounters as 'probably the worst sex of my life.' Further details emerged from Savchenko's allegations, where he claimed Nader was intoxicated and aggressively sought intimacy, even resorting to physical actions such as choking him and pushing him against a wall, resulting in a chipped tooth. Representatives for both Nader and Savchenko were contacted by the Daily Mail for commentary, but no response has been received. The former couple began their relationship during their time as partners on Dancing With The Stars in the autumn of 2024, a situation that fueled accusations of a staged romance, or 'showmance,' intended to boost their public profiles. Although they experienced a brief separation in late 2024, they later reconciled. However, by early April 2025, it was reported that Nader had decided to end the relationship. Nader's sister, Grace, had previously accused Savchenko of infidelity, claims that he has vehemently denied, asserting that he is not a cheater or a 'f***boy,' as reported by E! News. Savchenko's past includes a 14-year marriage to Russian artist Elena Samodanova, from whom he divorced in late 2020. Their acrimonious separation was highly publicized, with Samodanova alleging repeated instances of infidelity on Savchenko's part, while he consistently denied these accusations. More recently, Savchenko was linked to OnlyFans model Kaitlin Trujillo earlier this year, with a source indicating that their relationship was 'new and pretty recent,' according to Page Six. Meanwhile, Nader is reportedly involved in a new romance with Taron Egerton, the star of Rocketman. The pair were photographed sharing a passionate kiss at the upscale Santa Monica restaurant Shutters on the Beach last month. Prior to this, Nader was seen in conversation with Tom Brady at Michael Rubin's highly attended Fourth of July party in 2024, sparking a wave of dating rumors. This sighting occurred just days after she was observed kissing Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark at events leading up to Olivia Culpo's wedding. Nader had previously separated from her husband, Billy Haire, in May 2024, after four years of marriage. A source informed the Daily Mail that their split was amicable. Haire, who married Nader in December 2019, holds a vice president position at The Arena Group, the former publisher of Sports Illustrated until early 2024. Nader first gained significant recognition by winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019, and subsequently graced the cover of the Swimsuit Issue in 2024. She has previously commented on her experience on Dancing with the Stars, stating that following her divorce, she specifically requested to be paired with the 'hottest, douchiest guy.' This led to her partnership with Savchenko, and she admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they 'started being intimate' on the very first day they met. Nader explained her reasoning, telling the Bravo host that she felt an intense sexual tension from their initial encounter, which she believed would only escalate if not addressed promptly





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