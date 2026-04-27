Brookside Star Bryan Murray Enters Full-Time Care Amid Alzheimer's Battle

Actor Bryan Murray, famous for his role as Trevor Jordache in Brookside, has moved into full-time care as his Alzheimer's disease progresses. His wife, Una, shares the challenges of caring for him and encourages support for Alzheimer's Tea Day.

Beloved actor Bryan Murray , renowned for his portrayal of the villainous Trevor Jordache in the British soap opera Brookside and his roles in Bread and Fair City, has entered full-time care as his battle with Alzheimer's disease progresses.

His wife, Una Murray, shared the heartbreaking news during Alzheimer's Tea Day 2026, detailing the increasing demands of his care and the difficult decision to transition him to a dedicated facility. Una expressed the profound sense of loss she feels, noting that Bryan, once a vibrant and cheerful individual, now struggles with awareness and happiness due to the disease's impact.

Bryan was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019 but continued working on the Irish soap Fair City until his retirement last year. Una carefully managed his work, ensuring he left the show before the condition caused him stress or awareness of his departure. She emphasized the importance of allowing him to continue as long as possible, respecting his passion for acting.

The news comes shortly after the passing of another Brookside star, Marian Diamond, adding to the sense of loss within the acting community. Marian, known for her roles in Brookside, Jackanory, and Doctors, as well as her distinctive voice work on BBC radio productions, died in January at the age of 89. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder affecting memory, thinking, and behavior, and is a growing global concern, particularly in countries with aging populations.

Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but support and awareness initiatives like Alzheimer's Tea Day are crucial for raising funds and providing assistance to those affected. Una Murray is actively encouraging participation in Alzheimer's Tea Day on May 7th, urging people to host events or simply share a cup of tea with friends to support the cause.

She poignantly stated that while she now has time to miss Bryan, her days were previously entirely consumed by his care, highlighting the all-encompassing nature of caring for someone with Alzheimer's. The story serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of this disease and the importance of compassion and support for those living with it and their families





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Bryan Murray Alzheimer's Disease Brookside Una Murray Dementia Alzheimer's Tea Day

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