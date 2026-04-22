Brother's Life-Saving Stem Cell Donation Gives Salford Dad New Lease on Life

A Salford man's battle with a rare blood cancer took a hopeful turn thanks to a stem cell transplant from his brother who travelled from the US. John Blackston, 46, was diagnosed with MPAL and received a life-saving donation from his brother David, after a previous transplant proved unsuccessful.

John Blackston, a 46-year-old father of three from Worsley, Salford , has shared his remarkable story of battling a rare and aggressive blood cancer, mixed phenotype acute leukaemia ( MPAL ).

His journey began in November 2022 when he collapsed at home, discovered by his daughter and rushed to the hospital by his wife. Doctors revealed he was critically ill, just days away from a life-threatening situation, compounded by sepsis. Following the initial diagnosis, John underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and received a first stem cell transplant in April 2023, thanks to a perfectly matched donor found through international registries – a 21-year-old from Israel.

This initial transplant offered a period of respite, allowing him to return home the following month. However, his relief was short-lived. In July of the subsequent year, while on a routine ten-mile run, John experienced unusual breathlessness, prompting him to seek medical attention. A subsequent blood test confirmed the devastating news: the leukaemia had returned.

Facing a renewed battle, John immediately turned to his younger brother, David, 42, who resides in New York with his family. David had previously been identified as a potential donor, a one-in-four possibility for siblings, but was initially unable to donate due to anaemia. Undeterred, David proactively worked on improving his health, undergoing iron infusions to boost his iron levels, determined to be ready should another opportunity arise. Thankfully, further testing confirmed David’s suitability as a donor.

In October, David made the journey from the United States to Manchester, to undergo the donation process at The Christie hospital. David described the donation procedure as surprisingly straightforward, praising the exceptional care and reassuring demeanor of the medical staff. The night before the donation, the brothers shared a poignant moment, enjoying a pizza dinner together in John’s hospital room.

The donation itself, a six-hour process, was described by David as a surreal experience – witnessing the collection of his stem cells and then observing them being administered to his brother. He felt it was a profoundly unique and emotional moment, a rare privilege to directly contribute to his brother’s life-saving treatment. John is now steadily recovering, with recent tests indicating that 99.5 percent of the cells in his blood are from David’s donation.

He is regaining his strength, resuming activities like running and boxing, and embracing a day-by-day approach to life. He expresses immense gratitude for his brother’s selfless act and acknowledges his own good fortune. The Blackston family has a long history of supporting leukaemia research and treatment. Their mother established ‘Leukas Aid’ after a close friend’s diagnosis, raising over £500,000 to develop a specialist leukaemia ward at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

John now feels a strong desire to pay it forward, hoping to raise awareness and support further research into MPAL. He reflects on the cyclical nature of his family’s involvement with the disease, from fundraising to receiving life-saving treatment, and is committed to contributing to a future where others facing similar challenges have access to the best possible care and support.

His story is a testament to the power of family, the advancements in medical science, and the unwavering hope that can prevail even in the face of a rare and formidable illness





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Stem Cell Transplant Leukaemia Cancer MPAL Brother Donation The Christie Salford Health Recovery

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