Brothers accused of assaulting police officer at Manchester Airport will not face third trial

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport will not face a third trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer in Manchester Airport will not face a third trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

It comes after a second jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the retrial of two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport following nearly 20 hours of deliberations. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said a further retrial would be highly exceptional after two juries failed to reach a verdict.

The two brothers were on trial after allegedly inflicting a high level of violence when they assaulted PC Zachary Marsden causing actual bodily harm at the car park pay station area of terminal two. Both men denied the charge, telling Liverpool Crown Court they acted in self-defence or in defence of each other.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz carried out a violent series of assaults, first an unprovoked attack on a member of the public before turning his aggression on police officers who were responding to the incident. During that attack, two female officers were assaulted, with one left bleeding after suffering a broken nose. The officers were carrying out their duties to protect the public in a busy airport when they were assaulted.

Following a trial, Amaaz was convicted by a jury of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to PC Lydia Ward, assault on an emergency worker in relation to PC Ellie Cook, and assault by beating in relation to a member of the public. The jury in the first trial was unable to reach a verdict on a further count relating to an assault on a third police officer.

A retrial was held, but a second jury has also been unable to reach a verdict on that count. The law is clear that any further retrial in these circumstances would be highly exceptional. After careful consideration, the Crown Prosecution Service has concluded that it is not in the public interest to seek another trial. Last July, Amaaz was found guilty of assaulting Pc Lydia Ward and PC Ellie Cook during the same incident.

A retrial was ordered last year after no verdict was reached against him or his brother on the Pc Marsden allegation. The three Greater Manchester Police officers entered the Terminal 2 car park paystation after reports that a male fitting Amaaz's description had headbutted a member of the public at a Starbucks cafe in the airport minutes earlier. But the brothers, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, said their actions were defensive rather than offensive as they said they came under attack.

Pc Ward suffered a broken nose as she was floored by a punch to the face from Amaaz who also knocked Pc Cook to the ground with a series of elbows and punches. Amaaz claimed he did not realise Pc Ward and Pc Cook were women as it was happening so fast, I couldn't process the little details





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester Airport Police Officer Assault Trial Crown Prosecution Service Greater Manchester Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester Airport forecourts closed as police rush to incidentOfficers are at the scene

Read more »

Passengers Ditch Taxis to Walk on Hard Shoulder After Terminal 2 Closure at Manchester AirportPassengers faced long delays after Terminal 2 forecourts at Manchester Airport were shut due to a police incident. The closure caused traffic backups on the M56 slip road, leading some to abandon vehicles and walk on the hard shoulder in warm temperatures. The airport advised using free drop-off areas and following traffic marshals.

Read more »

No Third Trial for Brothers Involved in Manchester Airport Police Assault CaseLegal proceedings conclude for two brothers charged with assaulting an armed officer after viral incident at Manchester Airport, while the officer's kick to a prone man remains under investigation.

Read more »

Brothers cleared of assaulting armed police officer at Manchester AirportMohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad have been acquitted of assaulting PC Zachary Marsden. Amaaz was previously convicted of assaulting two police officers and a member of the public. Prosecutors have now confirmed they will not seek a third trial.

Read more »