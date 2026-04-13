Brothers Accused of Violent Assault on Police at Manchester Airport

Two brothers face charges of assaulting a police officer with a 'high level of violence' during an altercation at Manchester Airport. CCTV footage presented to the court reveals the events leading up to the brawl, including a prior assault, and the subsequent confrontation with officers. The defendants claim self-defense.

A Manchester court heard harrowing details of a violent altercation at Manchester Airport 's Terminal Two, where two brothers, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad, were accused of attacking an armed police officer with a 'high level of violence' in July 2024. The incident unfolded in the parking payment area, captured by CCTV and body-worn cameras, which prosecutors presented as irrefutable evidence.

The court was told that the initial confrontation stemmed from an incident at a nearby Starbucks cafe where Amaaz allegedly assaulted a Qatari citizen, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, before the brothers moved to the parking area to await the arrival of their mother. The prosecution's case hinged on the footage, which showed Amaaz delivering a flurry of blows, including punches and kicks, to multiple officers, resulting in injuries to PC Lydia Ward, who suffered a broken nose. Muhammad Amaad, his elder brother, was accused of raining repeated blows on PC Zachary Marsden. The prosecutors emphasized the sequence of events, starting with the assault at the Starbucks and escalating into a violent confrontation with the police, who were attempting to arrest Amaaz. The brothers, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, pleaded not guilty to assaulting PC Marsden, claiming self-defense and defense of each other. The prosecution, led by Paul Greaney KC, argued that the CCTV evidence would clearly demonstrate the defendants' unlawful actions. The jury was shown CCTV footage detailing how the violence escalated when officers attempted to arrest Amaaz, highlighting the moment PC Ward was punched and the subsequent physical struggle. The footage also captured PC Marsden kicking Amaaz, a detail which the prosecution argued should be viewed within the context of the defendants' initial violent acts. The defense claimed self-defense, however, the prosecution argued that Amaaz's previous conviction for assaulting the two female police officers and Mr. Ismaeil, proved he was acting offensively. Amaaz continues to maintain his innocence, claiming his actions were in self-defense, even after being found guilty on other charges. The prosecution pointed out that the actions of the officers, including PC Marsden's kick, occurred after the defendants initiated the violence. The prosecutors pointed out that the brothers' actions in assaulting PC Marsden were a continuation of the initial attack on Mr. Ismaeil. The prosecution stated that the initial assault, which happened minutes before the incident in the parking payment area, was the trigger for the police intervention. The defense's case rested on self-defense, specifically that the officers were using excessive force. The prosecution contended that any force used by the officers occurred after the brothers had engaged in a series of violent attacks on police and others. The prosecution concluded that the actions of the brothers, captured on CCTV and body-worn cameras, unequivocally demonstrated their unlawful conduct, and they urged the jury to reject the claims of self-defense. The jury was instructed to consider whether the brothers' actions were justified, given the context of the events and the defendants' history of violence. The prosecutor made clear that the case was not complex and that the evidence was plain to see. The court heard that Amaaz was previously found guilty of assaulting two police officers and Mr Ismaeil. The jury was also told about the brothers’ arrival at the airport to meet their mother, who had been on a flight from Pakistan via Qatar. Paul Greaney KC said that 'the defendants say the violence they used against PC Marsden was lawful because they were acting in self-defence or in defence of each other. Our prediction is that you will readily conclude that the defendants were not acting in lawful self-defence and that their conduct was unlawful.' The case underscored the importance of objective evidence, as the jury had to assess the facts based on the available footage. The retrial highlighted the complexity of legal arguments in assessing self-defense, especially when law enforcement agents are involved. The court heard that Amaaz delivered no fewer than 12 blows (a kick, elbow strikes and punches) to the three officers, breaking PC Ward's nose and causing injuries to the other two. The case served as a reminder of the potential for violence in public spaces and the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining order





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airport Assault Police Violence Self-Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester Airport worker injured after 'falling' from back of Jet2 planeWitnesses reported that an engineer dropped 12ft from the back of a Jet2 plane at Manchester Airport after mobile stairs had been detached.

Read more »

Manchester Airport engineer 'lucky to be alive' after falling from Jet2 planeA man in his sixties is fighting serious injuries after falling 35ft from a Jet2 aircraft at Manchester Airport, reportedly after opening the wrong door in strong winds.

Read more »

Air accident investigators sent after man falls from plane in horror Manchester Airport incidentSpecialist investigators were sent to the scene of the serious incident and have issued a statement

Read more »

Airport chaos as easyJet passengers headed to Manchester strandedAround 100 passengers were left stranded on Sunday after lengthy EU border control queues meant their easyJet flight departed without them

Read more »

All the Manchester Airport flights cancelled todayThe latest update on today's scheduled flights

Read more »

Brothers used 'high level of violence' in fracas with armed police at Manchester Airport, jury toldMohammed Fahir Amaaz, and Muhammad Amaad both deny assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Read more »