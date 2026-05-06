Brothers Deny Assaulting Armed Police Officer at Manchester Airport, Claim Self-Defense

Two brothers from Rochdale are on trial for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a chaotic incident at Manchester Airport, with the defendant claiming his actions were in self-defense. The case involves prior convictions for assaulting another passenger and two female officers, with the prosecution arguing the defendant acted out of anger.

A 26-year-old man from Rochdale, Muhammad Amaad, is on trial alongside his younger brother, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, accused of assaulting an armed police officer, PC Zachary Marsden, during an altercation at Manchester Airport .

The incident unfolded on July 23, 2024, after the brothers had gone to the airport to pick up their mother, who had reportedly been involved in a dispute with another passenger, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, on a flight from Pakistan via Qatar. The siblings claim their mother was racially abused by Mr. Ismaeil, leading to a confrontation that escalated when they arrived at the airport.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz was previously convicted of assaulting Mr. Ismaeil in a Starbucks outlet and later attacked three police officers, including two female officers, PC Ellie Cook and PC Lydia Ward, in a pay station at Terminal 2. PC Ward suffered a broken nose and profuse bleeding, while PC Cook sustained minor injuries. The brothers now face charges of assaulting PC Marsden, who suffered post-concussion syndrome, including severe headaches, dizziness, forgetfulness, and bruising.

During the trial, Muhammad Amaad denied acting out of anger or aggression, insisting his actions were in self-defense. He testified that he feared for his life when he saw PC Marsden’s Glock firearm, though he later admitted the weapon remained holstered. Prosecutors argued that Amaad’s actions, including punching PC Marsden six times, were unreasonable and represented a loss of control. Amaad countered that his actions were defensive, not offensive, and rejected claims that he acted unlawfully. The trial continues, with both defendants maintaining their innocence





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Manchester Airport Assault On Police Self-Defense Claim Racial Abuse Allegation Post-Concussion Syndrome

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