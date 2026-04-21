Brothers Stand Trial for 1984 Cold Case Murder of Civil Servant in North London

Two brothers are on trial for the 1984 murder of Anthony Littler, who was beaten to death in an alleyway, with prosecutors citing historical confessions and new covert evidence.

A long-standing mystery surrounding the 1984 murder of Anthony Littler , a 45-year-old civil servant, has finally reached a dramatic point in a London courtroom. Two brothers, Michael Stewart, now 57, and Anthony Stewart, 60, are currently standing trial at the Old Bailey , facing serious accusations of beating Mr. Littler to death in a North London alleyway nearly four decades ago.

The victim, who was found with catastrophic head injuries near the East Finchley Tube station in the early hours of May 1, 1984, still possessed his wallet, cash, and credit cards, leading investigators to conclude that robbery was not the motive for the senseless act of violence. During the proceedings, the court heard chilling testimony regarding confessions allegedly made by the brothers over the years. Prosecutors detailed how Michael Stewart, who was only 15 at the time of the incident, and his older brother Anthony, then an 18-year-old council worker, supposedly used blunt force weapons to attack the victim. The prosecution presented evidence from a former girlfriend of Michael, who claimed that during a drive past the crime scene, he pointed toward the alleyway and explicitly stated, That is where we killed that bloke! This account was bolstered by reports from their younger brother, Daniel Stewart, who had contacted the authorities in 2013 to report that his siblings had long boasted about their involvement in queer bashing incidents during their youth. The testimony suggests a pattern of targeted violence against gay men, with the accused allegedly luring victims into vulnerable positions before launching their brutal assaults. As the trial progresses, the legal team for the prosecution has highlighted several incriminating moments, including what they described as a Freudian slip during Michael Stewart’s police interview. When questioned about a different incident, he inadvertently asked how he could have gotten blood on his clothes if he had only been keeping lookout at the alleyway—despite the fact that investigators had not yet raised that specific scenario in that context. Furthermore, undercover police operations conducted in 2023 yielded covert recordings that have added significant weight to the state’s case. Despite the gravity of the accusations and the multiple accounts of confessions recorded over the decades, both Michael and Anthony Stewart continue to maintain their innocence, pleading not guilty to the murder charge. The trial remains ongoing as the jury begins to weigh the cold case evidence against the defendants' current denials and the complex web of historical statements





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthony Littler Cold Case Old Bailey Murder Trial London Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthony Littler: Brothers on trial for murder, 40 years agoAnthony Littler was attacked in the early hours of 1 May 1984, in East Finchley, a court hears.

Read more »

'Terrified' armed police officer feared alleged attacker in Manchester Airport fracas would take his gun, jurors hearPC Zachary Marsden was allegedly assaulted by two brothers who are on trial

Read more »

Manchester Airport firearms PC 'terrified' in attack, court toldTwo brothers are on trial accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport in July 2024.

Read more »

London Cold Case Trial: Brothers Accused of Decades-Old MurderTwo brothers are standing trial for the 1984 murder of civil servant Anthony Littler, with prosecutors alleging the killing was part of a series of hate-motivated attacks.

Read more »

Adam Thomas Finds Support from Brothers Following Tense I am a Celebrity Bullying AllegationsWaterloo Road star Adam Thomas receives outpouring of support from family and friends after revealing the emotional and physical toll of a bullying row with David Haye during I am a Celebrity.

Read more »

Woman who has kept journal for 42 years opens up on life-changing benefitsAmanda Close began her handwritten journaling habit in 1984 when she was just 12, and more than four decades on describes it as her 'constant companion through every season'

Read more »