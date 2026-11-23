Jeremy Mogford, founder of Browns Brasserie, and his sister Sarah Pickering have been cleared of murdering their 100-year-old mother, Pamela Mogford, after the prosecution dropped murder charges. The siblings remain on trial for attempted murder, having admitted to administering morphine to the dying woman. Police investigated after discovering incriminating text messages, but the defendants claim they acted out of mercy and love to alleviate their mother's pain.

Jeremy Mogford, the prominent founder of the Browns Brasserie restaurant chain, and his sister Sarah Pickering have been formally cleared of the serious charge of murdering their centenarian mother, Pamela Mogford.

The legal proceedings took place at Oxford Crown Court, where Mr Justice Jay directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict regarding the murder allegations. Despite this exoneration on the murder charge, the siblings remain on trial for the separate count of attempted murder. The prosecution had initially accused Jeremy Mogford, aged 79, and Sarah Pickering, aged 72, of administering lethal doses of liquid morphine, specifically Oramorph, to their mother with the intent to hasten her death.

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Prosecution Withdraws Murder Charge

However, the Crown's lead barrister, Julian Christopher KC, announced that the prosecution would no longer seek a conviction on the murder counts. Justice Jay instructed the jurors that, based on the evidence and the prosecution's withdrawal of those specific charges, the only proper verdict they could legally reach on the count of murder was one of not guilty.

This development marks a significant shift in the trial, moving the focus entirely to whether the siblings intended to kill their mother or acted with compassionate motives during her final days. Pamela Mogford passed away at her residence in Buckinghamshire in February 2022, a home valued at approximately 1.8 million pounds. Her death was initially attributed to natural causes, specifically old age, by her general practitioner, Dr. Thomas Neale.

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The case only came to light after police discovered disturbing text messages exchanged between the siblings in the days preceding her death. In these communications, Sarah Pickering wrote, I am actually killing her, and later referenced toppling someone, phrases that were interpreted by investigators as admissions of homicide. Conversely, Jeremy Mogford later sent a message questioning if the deceased Queen Elizabeth would be morphined in a similar manner.

Siblings Deny Criminal Intent

The siblings admit to administering the pain medication but vehemently deny any criminal intent. They maintain that they acted out of love and mercy, responding to their mother's severe suffering following a suspected stroke. Medical experts testified that it was impossible to definitively conclude whether the dosage provided was sufficient to cause death, although it was noted that the amount given was significantly higher than what the GP had prescribed the previous evening.

Dr. Neale had explicitly instructed the children not to administer further medication, leaving only three ampoules for use by medical professionals if needed. Jeremy Mogford established the Browns Brasserie brand in 1973 in Brighton and successfully sold the chain to Bass Brewery for 35 million pounds in 1996, establishing a legacy in the hospitality industry. During the trial, both defendants presented detailed accounts of the events surrounding their mother's death, emphasizing their role as caregivers.

Mogford stated in a police interview that he emphatically refuted the criminal allegations, describing them as hurtful and untrue. He argued that the siblings simply continued to look after their dying mother in a responsible and caring way, aiming to alleviate her discomfort rather than end her life. The court heard that paramedics had indicated the mother was likely to last only the day, and she had refused hospitalization.

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Medical Evidence And Post Mortem

After the GP departed, the siblings observed their mother in what they described as incredible pain and distress. They administered the morphine believing it was authorized for pain relief, with Sarah filling a pipette and Jeremy subsequently providing a second dose. The trial has included the exhumation of Mrs. Mogford's body for a post-mortem examination to further assess the medical evidence.

As the proceedings continue, the central question remains whether the actions of Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering constitute a crime of attempted murder or a tragic, albeit misguided, act of mercy in the face of unbearable suffering.