Jeremy Mogford denies murder charges regarding his mother Pamela Mogford. He testifies at Oxford Crown Court that morphine was for pain relief, not euthanasia.

Browns Brasseries founder Jeremy Mogford testified at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, denying allegations that he attempted to kill his elderly mother by administering morphine. The 79-year-old Oxford restaurateur stated he gave the medication to Pamela Mogford to alleviate obvious agony, rejecting claims that he sought to hasten her death at her £1.8million cottage in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire.

The Core Details and Mechanism of Care

Mogford is standing trial alongside his sister Sarah Pickering, who is 72 years old, regarding the administration of liquid morphine known as Oramorph. The siblings admit to giving the drug to their mother on February 14, 2022, after her general practitioner had already administered two doses that day. However, they argue the intent was purely medicinal comfort rather than criminal homicide.

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The court heard that Mrs. Mogford died at the age of 100 in February 2022. Her death was initially recorded as being due to old age. Police later investigated after discovering text messages sent by Pickering on the night before the death. One message read, 'I am actually killing her.' Another stated, 'I shall wait until Foyle is over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It's certainly on my bucket list.'

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Jeremy Mogford described his mother's final night as a 'rollercoaster' of emotional and physical distress. He testified that Mrs. Mogford was 'stirring' and 'crying out' in pain shortly after her doctor left. The restaurateur explained that she made 'sounds of pain' that were difficult to ignore, with her hand gripping his arm to signal her suffering even when she was barely conscious.

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Defense barrister Trevor Burke KC asked Mogford if his mother needed morphine. Mogford replied, 'Oh, absolutely,' describing the situation as 'purely and utterly pain relief.' He called the prosecution's allegation that he and his sister tried to kill their mother 'just nonsense.' Mogford emphasized that he was not sure his mother recognized him due to her grey complexion and unconscious state, indicating that 'this was the end.'

The court previously heard from Mrs. Mogford's long-term live-in carer that she would take up to eight paracetamol a day to manage chronic pain. The carer noted that Mrs. Mogford spent her days in the lounge containing her bed. Mogford told jurors his mother was an extremely brave and stoic character who kept her pain to herself for the past 12 years of her life.

Real-World Impact and Medical Context

An ambulance was called earlier on February 14, 2022, because Mrs. Mogford was thought to have suffered a stroke. Paramedics arrived but decided against taking her to the hospital after she refused transport. They informed her family that there was 'really nothing more' they could do other than make her comfortable. Mrs. Mogford had previously warned that the risks of not going to hospital included death, to which she calmly replied, 'Good.'

It was revealed to the jury that Mrs. Mogford's wishes not to be taken to hospital and not to be resuscitated had been documented for years prior to her death. Mogford noted that his mother's attitude towards living had deteriorated significantly after the death of her husband in 2015. He stated that she 'couldn't see any point' and 'got no pleasure out of life,' adding that she 'just lost her mojo.'

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Despite her physical decline, Mogford described his mother as lucid 'right up until the end.' He recalled that she took a keen interest in his business affairs and politics, often predicting election winners accurately. He characterized her as outspoken and possessing a 'very similar' personality to his sister, Sarah Pickering. The two women shared a 'same sense of humour,' which was often controversial and did not mince words.

Mogford also detailed his relationship with his mother, describing it as 'very, very close,' particularly towards the end of her life when he visited her frequently. He opened the first Browns Brasserie in 1973 in Brighton with business partner John Mayhew. The chain was later sold to Bass Brewery for £35million in 1996. The trial at Oxford Crown Court continues to examine the precise intentions behind the final doses of medication administered to Pamela Mogford.