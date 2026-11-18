A UK tribunal ruled that Bruce Krom engaged in a two-year stalking campaign against Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde, causing significant distress and safety concerns for the rock icon.

A UK tribunal has determined that Bruce Krom engaged in a persistent stalking campaign against Chrissie Hynde, the 75-year-old founder and lead vocalist of the rock group Pretenders. The ruling by jurors at Southwark Crown Court concluded that the 50-year-old man committed the alleged acts, resulting in severe distress for the musician and her family.

Stalking Campaign Duration And Methods

Bruce Krom allegedly spent two years bombarding the London-based agency Quietus with extensive communications between May 2024 and May 2026. This campaign included written messages, voice recordings totaling at least 14.5 hours, and physical gifts such as jewelry and a bonsai tree. The intensity of this behavior was described by prosecutors as deeply disturbing, causing the singer to feel physically sick upon reading the content.

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The communications began with social media posts on Facebook and Instagram in July 2024 before escalating to direct contact with Hynde's representation. Krom, a former Domino's Pizza worker with joint US and UK nationality, left long, rambling messages that expressed admiration but also revealed an obsessive fixation. These contacts included romantic declarations and personal details about his life, such as his cat and his mother, which the prosecution argued crossed the line into harassment.

Impact On Hynde And Safety Concerns

Chrissie Hynde stated in a court-read statement that she was deeply shocked and immediately concerned for her personal safety upon learning of the allegations. She revealed that she had previously been a victim of stalking in the US, an experience she described as extremely stressful and frightening. The recent events revived those fears, particularly because Krom relocated from Houston, Texas, to Notting Hill Gate, London, in January 2025.

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The singer emphasized that her profession requires maintaining a public profile, which made her vulnerable to someone fixated on her appearances. She noted that knowing an individual was living in her city increased her vulnerability and fear for the safety of her children and grandchildren. Hynde described the impact on her personally as substantial, stating that reading the messages made her feel physically sick and extremely distressed.

Specific Incidents And Police Involvement

The court heard that Krom claimed to have seen Hynde at Barkers department store in Kensington in the mid-1990s, which he nursed as an obsessive memory. In October 2025, he sent messages to Quietus stating he planned to attend BBC Radio 2 studios in Maida Vale, north London, to meet her. This was deemed particularly worrying because the performance was pre-recorded, and it remains unknown if he actually traveled to the location.

Hynde was initially shielded from the allegations but was informed in May 2026 after her team filed a police report. Following the arrest of Bruce Krom on 15 May 2026, agency staff decided to report the matter formally. He was charged with aggravated stalking, leading to the current legal proceedings where the focus is on whether he committed the acts rather than a traditional criminal verdict.

Tribunal Process And Unfitness To Stand Trial

Because Bruce Krom is deemed unfit to stand trial due to serious mental illness, the jury was tasked with determining whether he performed the alleged acts. Judge Christopher Hehir explained that jurors would not return a standard guilty or not guilty verdict but rather a finding on whether the stalking occurred. Krom was not present for the trial as he is currently unable to participate in legal proceedings.

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The case highlights the severe psychological impact of stalking on high-profile individuals. Chrissie Hynde, who founded Pretenders in 1978, remains the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the chart-topping group. The tribunal's findings confirm that the two-year campaign of harassment caused serious alarm and distress, validating the concerns raised by the musician and her representatives.