Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Increase Security Amid Threats from Trump Supporters

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have reportedly been forced to increase security during their tour amid threats from supporters of President Trump. The tour, which kicked off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been political and very topical about what's going on in the country.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have reportedly been forced to increase security during their tour amid threats from supporters of President Trump . In March, when the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour kicked off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Springsteen, 76, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the tour was 'going to be political and very topical about what's going on in the country.

' Tour stops included Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, which the rock and roll legend said are 'two cities where they had to deal with ICE, ICE's terror,' referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With five cities left in the tour - including Pittsburgh on the 19th and the conclusion show on May 30 in Philadelphia - E Street Band member and guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, 75, told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that they've had to 'beef up security' due to threats over Springsteen's comments.

Van Zandt, who has been part of the E Street Band since the '70s, said, 'This tour has been a little bit different because of the high security.

' 'It's a very specific political theme to this tour and there's been a lot of threats, death threats. Usually there's always some, but this time it's been increasing. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had to 'beef up security' following death threats, the band's guitarist Stevie Van Zandt told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview.

Van Zandt, 75, said that the FBI has become 'overly concerned' over the threats and so, they've added extra security to keep the fans 'safe.

' 'The band, Bruce, we've had to beef up security and, you know, it's mostly just talk. 'And it's not like we're saying something that's not true or we're saying something that's so really particularly controversial, but it's specifically political. ' He added: 'So the FBI and others have been really watching things and been overly concerned about it, as they should be. We want the fans to be safe and feel safe.

So we really go the extra mile with extra security for that reason alone.

' Van Zandt, who is also in the midst of his promotional tour with his mezcal - Malvado Maple Mezcal - went on to say that the threats and added security haven't gotten in the way of their performance. Springsteen has been a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party for decades.

Earlier this year, he released a new song, Streets of Minneapolis, which he said, 'was in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,' referring to ICE. He describes ICE as 'King Trump's private army' in the protest song. The song is 'dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

' Springsteen, who is a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party, said the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour was 'going to be political and very topical about what's going on in the country. ' Van Zandt told the Daily Mail that he has friends 'on both sides of the political spectrum,' but he's learn to stay out of politics.

In April, Trump continued his feud with Springsteen, calling him a 'dried up prune', said the singer has 'long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,' and called him a 'total loser' on Truth Social





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Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Security Threats Death Threats ICE ICE's Terror Trump Democratic Party Streets Of Minneapolis Alex Pretti Renee Good Trump Derangement Syndrome Truth Social

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