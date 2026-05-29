Bruce Willis' Broadway Co-Star Laurie Metcalf Reveals Actor's Generosity Amid Aphasia Battle

Bruce Willis was hailed as 'an incredibly generous man' by his Broadway co-star Laurie Metcalf, amid his ongoing battle with aphasia and dementia. Metcalf shared an anecdote about how Willis arranged for her and her son to enjoy a seafood dinner on him at Nobu.

Bruce Willis was hailed as 'an incredibly generous man' by his Broadway co-star Laurie Metcalf Wednesday, amid the actor's ongoing battle with aphasia and dementia.

Metcalf, 70, said Willis, 71, made a habit of 'handing out gifts right and left to the cast and the crew' as they shared the stage for a Will Frears-directed stage adaptation of Stephen King's 1987 novel Misery in 2015. The Emmy-winning star, appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Wednesday, shared an anecdote about how she had a strong rapport with the Die Hard star.

In the production, Willis and Metcalf portrayed the roles of Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes, famously played in the 1990 film from the late Rob Reiner by the late James Caan and Kathy Bates in an Oscar-winning performance. Metcalf, an Oscar nominee in 2018 for her work in Lady Bird, said Willis was spending 'hours' getting prosthetics and makeup applied to play the Sheldon character, who is bedridden through the majority of the story.

'I'd sit on the bed with him and we would talk over our day and kids, and I was saying, 'Well, my oldest son's coming to town - where should we go? '' Metcalf said. Bruce Willis, 71, was hailed as 'an incredibly generous man' by Broadway costar Laurie Metcalf, 70, Wednesday.

Pictured in NYC in 2015 Metcalf, who played Jackie Harris on Roseanne and, later, The Connors, said Willis advised her to take her son Will Roth to Nobu, 'especially if you like sushi.

' Metcalf on the podcast explained how Willis arranged for them to enjoy a seafood dinner on him: 'The next day I said, 'Bruce,' at the top of the show, 'I'm taking Will to Nobu - we're very excited' - he said, 'Oh, great, I hope you like it. ' 'And then the next day, maybe after the second show, Will and I went - ordered a ton of stuff - were seated in an extremely nice booth there, as I remember.

' She concluded, 'And of course went to pay, and afterwards, 'Oh, I'm sorry, this has been taken care of by Mr. Willis. ' The feted actress said that Willis' star power drew fans into the Broadhurst Theater in the fall of 2015 during the play's run. 'He filled every seat in that house - sold out because everybody came to see him,' Metcalf said. 'And you know, they knew the title Misery from the movie.

'It was a weird hybrid between being a book and then a movie, and now a play. So it had some of the best and worst of everything - all jammed together - but they were just screaming his name in the curtain call.

' Metcalf said of Willis: 'Everybody was so happy to be in his presence. ' The Sixth Sense actor is father to five daughters: Mabel Ray, 14, and Evelyn, 12, with wife Emma Heming Willis, 47; and Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32, with ex-wife Demi Moore, 63.

It's been more than four years since Heming released a joint statement via Instagram with Moore and the actor's daughters, announcing that he was stepping back from acting amid his aphasia diagnosis. In the March 30, 2022 statement, they said that Willis 'has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

'As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. 'This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. ' They continued: 'We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that.

' The family subsequently issued a statement on February 16, 2023 announcing that Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD), calling it 'the most common form of dementia' and noting that 'there are no treatments for the disease' currently. Metcalf said of Willis: 'Everybody was so happy to be in his presence' Willis has been battling dementia since officially being diagnosed in 2023; seen in 2019 'As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,' the family said.

'Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately





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