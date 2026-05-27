Bruna Marquezine's Weight Loss Sparks Public Concern and Debate on Body Image

Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine's noticeably slender figure has drawn concern and commentary from fans and critics, igniting discussions about body image standards and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

Brazilian actress and model Bruna Marquezine has become the subject of intense public scrutiny following her noticeably slender appearance at recent high-profile events. The 30-year-old, who is currently in a relationship with pop star Shawn Mendes , first raised eyebrows at the Golden Globes in January, where she appeared significantly thinner than in previous years.

A behind-the-scenes photo shared on Instagram, showcasing her prominent sternum, ribs, and collarbones, quickly went viral, prompting a wave of comments from concerned fans and critics alike. This attention resurfaced in March when she attended the Academy Awards, again displaying a slim figure that starkly contrasted with her earlier curvier physique. The public reaction has been sharply divided. Many commenters on her social media posts have expressed worry, with some accusing the entertainment industry of promoting extreme thinness.

One user wrote, 'Bruna is beautiful in every way. But the culture of extreme thinness is screwing up the heads of women around the world, unfortunately.

' Another remarked, 'It's her body and she feels good about it... but don't normalize it because it's not normal to be like that. ' A third argued that her profession demands a slimmer shape, stating, 'I think for her line of work she has to stay in a slimmer shape. ' Others were simply astonished, with one noting, 'People, I thought the photo on Twitter was fake and it's not!

' However, a faction of supporters has defended Marquezine, insisting she remains healthy and beautiful regardless of her size. Marquezine has addressed her weight and body image struggles in the past. In a 2018 Instagram post, she revealed that she had battled body image issues in her early 20s, saying, 'I hated my body, thought I needed to lose weight, and took a laxative every day for three months,' according to The Sun.

Since her recovery, she has denied suffering from an eating disorder and has consistently affirmed her happiness with her appearance. In 2020, she stated, 'I am very healthy and happy with who I am and with my body. That's all that matters.

' Moreover, she has fired back at online trolls, asserting, 'Women's bodies are not only there to please men, or please anyone for that matter, we just want to be healthy and happy. If you have opinions that are likely to offend or make someone feel bad about their body, no matter your intention, just stay quiet and do not comment.

' Marquezine is one of Brazil's most prominent celebrities, with over 43 million Instagram followers. Her career began in childhood and she successfully transitioned to adult roles, primarily in popular soap operas. She is now expanding her reach into the American market, largely due to her role in the 2023 DC film Blue Beetle and her high-profile romance with Mendes. The couple has been dating since late last year and were recently spotted on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Prior to Mendes, Marquezine had an on-off relationship with Brazilian soccer star Neymar. The discussion around Marquezine's weight comes amid broader conversations about body image in the entertainment industry. It also coincides with Mendes addressing speculation about his own sexuality during an October 2024 concert, where he stated, 'The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone.

' This intersection of personal and public scrutiny highlights the pressures faced by celebrities in the modern media landscape. As Marquezine continues to navigate her career and personal life, the debate over her body serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges of body positivity and acceptance in the public eye





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