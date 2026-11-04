Brunello Cucinelli Faces Harassment Claims After Shanghai Premiere

Fashion billionaire Brunello Cucinelli is accused of sexual harassment against actresses including Liu Tao at a Shanghai event, sparking backlash and calls for accountability.

Fashion magnate Brunello Cucinelli is facing intense scrutiny and public condemnation following allegations of sexual harassment at a promotional event in Shanghai on October 22. The Italian billionaire and founder of the Brunello Cucinelli fashion house was accused of physically inappropriately contacting multiple actresses, including Liu Tao, during the premiere of his documentary, Brunello: The Gracious Visionary.

Details Of The Shanghai Incident

Video footage circulating on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo captures Cucinelli holding the inside of Liu Tao's arm and pulling her closer before pressing his hand across and into her chest. The 73-year-old tycoon directed photographers to capture the attendees while the interaction took place, a move that has sparked heated debate regarding professional boundaries and consent at high-profile industry events.

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Reports indicate that while Liu Tao, 48, maintained a professional smile during the photo session, her body language suggested significant discomfort. Observers noted she attempted to maintain distance between herself and the fashion designer. Her expression reportedly became visibly tense immediately upon exiting the photo wall, indicating distress after the encounter concluded.

Pattern Of Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

The Shanghai incident is part of a broader pattern of controversies involving Cucinelli and other prominent actresses in recent months. Earlier in the year, the fashion entrepreneur faced criticism for allegedly touching Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu. During Milan Fashion Week in February, Cucinelli was filmed holding Gu's arm, grabbing her left hand with both of his, and lifting it into the air before Gu quickly released it.

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Additional allegations emerged at the same Shanghai event, where Cucinelli was accused of grabbing the arm of Chinese actress Chen Duling and putting his arm around her waist. These actions were reportedly done under the pretext of straightening the hem of her dress. The consistency of these interactions has led to calls for a more serious assessment of his conduct at public functions.

Recent Controversies And Brand Ambassadors

Controversy resurfaced just months prior when Cucinelli drew attention for putting his arm around the waist of Korean actress and brand ambassador Kim You-jung. This incident occurred during a promotional event and was widely reported alongside the Shanghai allegations, amplifying the scrutiny on the designer's physical interactions with female talent. The cumulative effect of these events has put the brand's public image under severe pressure.

State-run Chinese outlet The Paper published an editorial lambasting the billionaire's actions, stating that his behavior clearly crossed the line with actresses. The publication argued that cultural differences must not be used as a shield for allegations of sexual harassment, emphasizing that social status cannot place one above basic ethical standards.

Market Impact And Public Response

The backlash has extended to media condemnation, with local outlet Hong Kong 01 stating that Cucinelli's behavior went beyond normal social etiquette. The editorial in The Paper further noted that those who should apologize are certainly not the victims who tried to avoid him by keeping their distance. The incident highlights the growing sensitivity regarding personal space and consent in the fashion industry.

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Brunello Cucinelli, known as the King of Cashmere, built his empire from scratch using a $550 loan in 1978 to launch his first line of brightly colored cashmere sweaters. His net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion. Despite his success, the company has now been contacted for comment regarding these serious allegations as the public debate continues to evolve online and in traditional media outlets.