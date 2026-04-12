Bruno Fernandes Issues Ultimatum: Demands Competitiveness Guarantee for Manchester United Future

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has sent a clear message to the club's hierarchy, demanding assurances about the team's competitiveness if he is to commit to a long-term future at Old Trafford. With his contract nearing its end, the Portuguese playmaker emphasizes his desire to compete for major trophies and calls for a sustained level of performance to challenge for titles.

Manchester United 's captain, Bruno Fernandes , has delivered a firm message to the club's leadership concerning his long-term future at Old Trafford. With his current contract nearing its conclusion, the Portuguese midfielder has requested assurances about the team's competitiveness as the Red Devils strive to regain their position as contenders for the Premier League title.

Fernandes, who has been a key figure since joining from Sporting CP in 2020, will see his current contract expire in June 2027, although the club has an option to extend it for an additional year. Speaking about his expectations, Fernandes stated his desire to compete at the highest level, emphasizing that all players who join Manchester United aim to win every trophy available. He made it clear that he does not envision a scenario where the club settles for winning only one or two trophies over a six-year period. Fernandes reiterated that his primary focus is on competing, as it is through competition that success can be achieved. If the team is not competitive, there is no possibility of achieving anything significant. The midfielder has only secured two trophies during his time at Old Trafford, a return he deems insufficient for a club of United's caliber. For Fernandes, the fact that the Premier League trophy has not been won by the red side of Manchester since 2013 underscores the urgency for change if he is to remain with the club for the remainder of his career. Fernandes highlighted that he does not require a guarantee of winning the Premier League, but what is essential is the promise of being competitive and consistently challenging for titles. He expressed his belief that if the club demonstrates a commitment to being competitive, he can then focus on reaching his full potential and supporting his teammates to achieve their best, which in turn will help the club achieve its goals. The current interim manager, Michael Carrick, has overseen seven victories in ten matches, which has fostered a positive atmosphere and has led to calls for him to be appointed permanently, however, Fernandes remains cautious about labeling the current run as a true turning point. He acknowledged that while a strong finish to the season would be positive, it would still not represent the ultimate goal. Fernandes emphasized the importance of ensuring the team can sustain its form throughout the upcoming season, as achieving consistent success over an entire season is significantly more challenging than performing well in short bursts. The club faces a critical match against Leeds on Monday night as they seek to maintain momentum under Carrick's guidance. Manchester United currently occupies third place in the Premier League standings, boasting a seven-point lead over Chelsea, who are in sixth place, in the battle for a top-five finish, which would secure a place in next season's Champions League. This match and the remaining fixtures will be crucial in demonstrating whether United can meet Fernandes' requirements for competitiveness





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