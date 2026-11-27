Manchester United have activated a one-year option on captain Bruno Fernandes' contract, tying him to the club until 2028. Fernandes is a doubt for Saturday's game against Brentford due to a virus.

Manchester United have triggered their one-year option on captain Bruno Fernandes' contract. The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire next summer but sources say both parties decided it was in their best interests to activate the option through to 2028.

United Trigger Bruno Fernandes Contract Option

This means overseas clubs will not be able to approach Fernandes when the transfer window opens on 1 January. Discussions over a new contract had been paused. Fernandes has made 343 appearances for United, scoring 115 goals, since his £47m move from Sporting in January 2020. Last season he broke the Premier League assists record and scooped all of the individual player of the year awards after an outstanding campaign as United finished third.

Also read Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ruled out of clash with Brentford due to illness

While there is doubt over his long-term future, extending the contract means United would be able to command a fee for Fernandes should he leave in the summer. United had been open to selling Fernandes in the summer of 2025, with Saudi Pro-League club Al Hilal offering a huge deal. He later said it hurt that United were willing to sell him.

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Fernandes is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League encounter with Brentford after returning from the Champions League trip to Sporting with a virus. He played in the 2-2 draw with his former club but did not train on Friday. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he would take a decision on his captain's fitness on Saturday morning. We are going to assess during the day and then tomorrow see how he is when he wakes up, said Pochettino.

We are not going to take any risks. Pochettino is preparing for his first home game as Man Utd boss. He was criticised by former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp on the Overlap earlier this week. Reference was made to the former Tottenham, Paris St-Germain and Chelsea coach high-fiving Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davidson after his side's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

When I saw Pochettino at Southampton and I saw him at Tottenham, he looked like he had that Argentinian dog in him, said Redknapp. I look at him now and he's high-fiving everyone, he's got the bracelets on, he's got the barnet. I think he's gone too nice.

It seems someone had mentioned the observation to Pochettino as he went off on a tangent at his Friday news conference when asked about a crazy first week that included red cards and drone filming training. What are we going to do? Start to cry? he asked. No. We have to be strong, believe and keep going.

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Pochettino Addresses Criticism and Team News

I cannot judge the past. Who am I to do that? I was in Cincinnati. I was outside.

I need to shut my mouth, say nothing and start from now. Sometimes we are so confusing two words that means something similar; nice and good. I am not nice. We have to be good.

It is a different thing. We know when we need to push, when we need to be strong, and when we need to build something to improve the atmosphere and relationship and everything. These two things are different. Pochettino also confirmed £70m midfielder Carlos Baleba is expected to be out until the last week in January with the hamstring injury he sustained against Roma on 3 November.

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Forward Marcus Rashford had begun to do individual work outside as he tries to recover from a hip problem that has kept him out since 13 October.